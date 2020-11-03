Scotts Bluff County Election Results

Scotts Bluff County
*Contested Races Only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|6565
|Joseph R. Biden
|1473
|Jo Jorgensen
|180
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|6228
|Chris Janicek
|1230
|Gene Siadek
|543
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|6316
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|1260
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|505
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Thomas Stine be retained in office?
|Yes
|5922
|No
|1207
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|5739
|No
|1266
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|5789
|No
|1263
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|5963
|No
|1285
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|6154
|No
|1203
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|6134
|No
|1231
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|4213
|No
|3379
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|4249
|No
|3166
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|5367
|No
|2099
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|4556
|No
|3168
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|4646
|No
|3122
Scotts Bluff School District 32 (3)
|Robert B.Kinsey
|1214
|Paul W. Snyder
|1557
|Beth Merrigan
|1591
|Todd Lewis
|1103
|Scott Reisig
|1769
|Chico De Los Santos Jr.
|1503
Scottsbluff City Council (2)
|Jordan Colwell
|1363
|Robert A. Franco
|574
|Raymond Gonzales
|985
|Angela Scanlan
|1367
Banner School Board District 1 (3)
|Lacy Krakow
|0
|Jacob Knaub
|0
|Larry R. Pahl
|0
|Megan L. Allen (Henderson)
|0
|Laura M. Baker
|0
Board of Education 31 Mitchell (3)
|Brad Helgerson
|478
|Dustan V. Keener
|468
|Paul J. Pieper
|498
|Shawn A. Fuss
|429
Mayor of the City of Minatare (1)
|Bob Baldwin
|17
|Cheryl Spencer
|113
Mitchell City Council (2)
|Angie Preston
|240
|Tim Schneider
|191
|Paul Murrell
|197
Morrill Village Board of Trustees (3)
|Paul Adams
|171
|Bob Betacur
|122
|Denise Sinner
|178
|Neal Hart
|155
Airport Authority Board (1)
|Dawne Wolfe
|3374
|Joe Nichols
|3321
Bayard Cemetery District Levy Override
Shall the Bayard Cemetery District be allowed to levy a property tax no to exceed $0.07 per $100 of taxable valuation in excess of limits prescribed by law until 2026 for the purposes of general operations, building construction, remodeling or site acquisition and increase the restricted funds by $7,754.96, a 4% increase?
|Yes
|6
|No
|4
