The Scotts Bluff County Fair hosted sheep and poultry shows with plenty of young 4-H members participating to show off their hard work. Judges and participants alike emphasized their enjoyment of the shows and the process involved to get there.

Sheep show judge Lane Slaton got his start showing when he was 4 years old working with sheep, goats and pigs. From there, he graduated to livestock judging.

Originally from Noblesville, Indiana, Slaton has since been to fairs across the country judging livestock. He said he was impressed with the quality of stock here in Scotts Bluff County.

"I've judged at fairs throughout the country and I think this stacks right in there," said Slaton, "very, very competitive, very good show."

Since he made the switch to judging, Slaton has found it to be a more rewarding experience, especially being able to work with the kids and help them to improve.

Another judge, Marilyn Reid, who founded the Wyoming Poultry Association and judged the poultry shows also saw the merits of the shows for their competitors.

Reid said the showings help to give kids "a sense of responsibility," as well as the lessons they can learn from successes in animal showmanship.

"When they do well too, it builds a sense of pride that they actually went and won or they did excellent on their projects," said Reid.

Reid has worked to build involvement in livestock shows specifically poultry, founding the Wyoming Poultry Association in 2017, as well as acting as her state's representative to the American Poultry Association.

Poultry can represent a more accessible way to do livestock shows as the animals are smaller and less expensive to raise allowing more kids to participate without having to spend the thousands of dollars that other classes can cost.

She said that since she began her work promoting poultry shows they have seen an increase in participation and that entries have skyrocketed since more youth programs were introduced.

The pride and responsibility described by judges is evident when speaking to participants as they discuss their excitement to compete and the passion they have for the animals they care for.

One 4-H member, 15-year-old Kate Pieper, of Mitchell, saw success Wednesday afternoon and was happy to discuss her pride in her work and her love for the animals she works with.

Pieper, who has been showing sheep since she was 6 years old, was named the champion for Senior Sheep Showmanship.

"I'm really happy. I've been working all summer and it paid off," she said.

Pieper's mother is a veterinarian and heavily influenced her to get involved with animals herself. This passion showed in her competition as well, as judges felt she was comfortable and at ease with her animal.

One judge even mentioned that she had shown a certain "swagger" showing that day.

Shows like the ones Wednesday will continue to help kids build a passion for working with animals while teaching responsibility.

The shows and work done this week will culminate in the 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale Saturday morning.