 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant names queens

  • 0

Four queens were crowned at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant.

Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant names queens

Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair Queen Morgan Baird
Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant names queens

Scotts Bluff County Fair Outstanding Teen Rylie Wright
Miss Western Nebraska Outstanding Teen Elizabeth Fuss

Miss Western Nebraska Outstanding Teen Elizabeth Fuss
Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant names queens

Miss Old West Balloon Fest's Outstanding Teen Ella-Kathryn Anderson

Grab Tuesday's Star-Herald for more from the pageant and other county fair coverage. 

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare

Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare

A 42-year-old Gering man drowned Friday July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare, according to information released by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden returns to self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News