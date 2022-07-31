Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant names queens

Four queens were crowned at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant.
Grab Tuesday's Star-Herald for more from the pageant and other county fair coverage.
A 42-year-old Gering man drowned Friday July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare, according to information released by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Firefighters are battling fires at four separate start sites in the Cedar Canyon Management Area. The public is asked not to travel to the area and hamper response.
Firefighters with Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Department are on scene at the Western Sugar Factory.
A Scottsbluff man was arrested Thursday, accused of assaulting and strangling his pregnant girlfriend in June.
Authorities arrested a Scottsbluff man Wednesday, July 20 on charges involving a high-speed chase that occurred two days prior.
A longtime Scottsbluff swim instructor, Jan Poole, is making waves to retirement. Poole plans to retire after the summer swim season comes to an end.
Customers in Mitchell will have an eclectic and spiritual place to shop with the opening of a new boutique, The Poetic Soul, at 1238 Center Ave.
Members of the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education approved two partnerships that students can take advantage of physically and acad…
The skies south of Mitchell will be buzzing with remote controlled airplanes this weekend when the Platte Valley RC Club host its 33rd annual …
The Gering City Council approved a staff recommendation to accept a bid for building an electric substation at the corner of 13th Street and J…
