Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant signups set for Wednesday

Young ladies from across the valley will showcase their talents and wits for a chance to receive scholarship money for college, but first they must sign-up.
The Scotts Bluff County Fair Scholarship pageant orientation and sign-up will take place Wednesday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 1614 First Ave. in Scottsbluff. Young ladies, ages 13-24, are eligible to compete for a chance to be crowned Scotts Bluff County or Old West Balloon Fest Miss and Teen.
“They’ll come and get packets of information on the paperwork they need to fill out, we’ll talk about talent and explain the dates, what we’re going to do and the deadline is June 30,” Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant Director Cheryl Engelhaupt said.
When the ladies turn in the paperwork, they will have their photo taken by a photographer, which will be used in the program booklet.
Engelhaupt said they are looking for a photographer for the pageant competition since the photographer they worked with last year is having a baby.
“We’re looking for a photographer who would like to donate their time,” she said. “The photographer comes in and takes pictures of the pageant. Then we match up our Little Sisters with our contestants … and once they have their evening gowns on, we let them come out with the Big Sister and the photographer can put a packet together for the parents to purchase.”
On Sunday, July 25, there will be opening ceremonies at the center court in the mall at 2 p.m. where the public will be introduced to the Little Sisters, Teen and Miss Contestants.
“We have them come up on the stage and Ray Richards in usually our emcee and he’ll ask them questions on stage like what made you want to enter the pageant, what are you going to do for talent,” Engelhaupt said. “Basically, it’s an ice breaker for the girls and the parents as the community gets to see who is participating in the pageant.
Prior to the pageant, the contestants will begin a week-long rehearsal July 26.
This year’s fair pageant is Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m. at Gering High School. Four titles will be handed out by the end of the evening, which typically runs past 10 p.m.
“You see everyone’s talent in the Teen and the Miss,” she said.
The contestants will be competing for scholarship funds in talent and interview as well as money for winning the title. Young ladies, ages 13 to 17, compete in the Teen division and ladies, ages 18 to 24, compete in the Miss division.
Engelhaupt, who is in her 21st year working behind the crown, said she looks forward to seeing the young talent every year.
“I look forward to seeing that new inspiration out there, just like Jamie (reigning Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen),” she said. “It’s exciting to see these gals, who you know nothing about, show their talent and watch them grow and mature and go to that next level.”
The scholarship pageant offers contestants financial support to pursue an advanced degree.
“We give over $5,000 in scholarship money and that’s because of the local support that we get,” Engelhaupt said. “Our local pageant here in the state of Nebraska, we give more scholarship money than any other local pageant in the state.”
In the Miss division, the Miss Queen receives a $1,000 scholarship as well as a $2,000 scholarship to Western Nebraska Community College. The first attendant will receive a $500 college scholarship and the second attendant will receive a $250 college scholarship. In the teen division, first attendant receives a $100 cash scholarship and second attendant receives a $50 scholarship. The winner of teen talent and teen interview will receive $50.
“The girls will usually enter the pageant just for the scholarship money,” she said. “Of course, they also love fair week. They say that is the best part of the running is attending the festivities during fair week.”
Engelhaupt said she hopes the community is impressed by the level of talent among the young ladies in the area.
“I just give them the door of opportunity,” she said. “Many of the girls would say how much they’ve grown from this experience being in the pageant, in front of a set of judges, interviewing and in the process how they grow and mature. That’s what is fun to see.”