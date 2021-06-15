Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant signups set for Wednesday

On Sunday, July 25, there will be opening ceremonies at the center court in the mall at 2 p.m. where the public will be introduced to the Little Sisters, Teen and Miss Contestants.

“We have them come up on the stage and Ray Richards in usually our emcee and he’ll ask them questions on stage like what made you want to enter the pageant, what are you going to do for talent,” Engelhaupt said. “Basically, it’s an ice breaker for the girls and the parents as the community gets to see who is participating in the pageant.

Prior to the pageant, the contestants will begin a week-long rehearsal July 26.

This year’s fair pageant is Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m. at Gering High School. Four titles will be handed out by the end of the evening, which typically runs past 10 p.m.

“You see everyone’s talent in the Teen and the Miss,” she said.

The contestants will be competing for scholarship funds in talent and interview as well as money for winning the title. Young ladies, ages 13 to 17, compete in the Teen division and ladies, ages 18 to 24, compete in the Miss division.

Engelhaupt, who is in her 21st year working behind the crown, said she looks forward to seeing the young talent every year.