The streets of Mitchell will be filled with the sights and sounds of the Scotts Bluff County fair on Saturday, July 29.

Event organizer Shane Reinpold has been helping with the parade for 12 years now.

The Mitchell chamber of commerce is the body that puts on the parade for the county fair.

“The Mitchell area chamber of commerce puts on the parade for the Ag board, which runs the fair. We do this as they have enough on their plate with just running the fair,” Reinpold said.

“We do the parade and the breakfast. It (the breakfast) starts at seven and goes through 9:30 a.m. It’s at the city parking lot on Center Avenue.”

The cost is $5 a plate, and the breakfast is sponsored by Spring Creek Church in Mitchell.

Parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. on 12th Street off Spring Creek Road. The theme this year is “Ridin’, Ropin’ and Rockin’ and Rollin’,” Reinpold said.

The team in charge of the parade did their homework when selecting a theme.

“This year, we researched other parade themes from around the country. We saw this theme, and liked it, so that’s how we picked it. Many, if not all the float entrants incorporate the theme with their own floats,” Reinpold said.

The parade will start on Center Avenue and 12th Street in Mitchell, then turning left down 14th Street. The parade is set to start at 10:30 a.m.