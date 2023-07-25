The 136th annual Scotts Bluff County Fair will take place in Mitchell at the County Fairgrounds from Monday, July 31 to Saturday, Aug. 5. There will be events and attractions throughout the week at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, with some events having happened in Mitchell and Scottsbluff slated for earlier.

While the entertainment is often the largest draw, county fairs have a larger role to play than just some summer fun. Scotts Bluff County Ag Society President Matt Silverman said fairs connect local communities, and support local farmers and businesses.

Much of the work done at the fairgrounds is through volunteers, he said.

“There is a tremendous amount of volunteerism that goes on at a county fair. A lot of the people that are there, are doing it strictly on a volunteer basis.”

County fairs can also bring communities together and help people to learn. As the fair also offers educational opportunities for farmers or prospective farmers to learn about topics like animal husbandry, raising crops and showing livestock.

Local organizations also play a large role in working with the fair, including groups in the agricultural community like local 4-H Clubs, as well as the FFA and the UNL Extension.

Staff and volunteers at thethe UNL Extension and the fairgrounds work together to bring together a successful fair each year, Silverman said. The extension is the “driving force” behind projects involving raising cattle and other animals that they show at the county fair, he said.

Local 4-H clubs and FFA chapters are also involved in many of the projects around the fair.

“It’s just a great way for people to display works of art and bring in their prize winning garden vegetable whether it be a tomato or pepper or corn,” Silverman said.

Silverman also said that there have been some updates to the fairgrounds in the offseason including installation of a brand new sound system. There are also plans to expand seating on the south side of the arena as well.

This year, “fair week” officially kicks off with Champions Challenge Xtreme Roughstock on Monday night with bronco, bareback and bull riding. Next up is the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.

Directly following the end of the tractor pull, fairgrounds workers will go straight to work moving dirt into the arena. The next day, Silverman said, “there will be a lot of sleepy people that worked all night.”

All this work is in preparation for the return of motocross to the Scotts Bluff County Fair with the Platte Valley Dirt Riders on Thursday night.

Friday night’s festivities include a performance from singer Uncle Kracker.

Finally, the Rubber Check Race will take place Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Fair-goers will also be supporting local business during the festivities as Scottsbluff’s own Flyover Brewing Co. will be providing their popular Hellcat Helles Lager in cans, according to Silverman.

Silverman also made a point to thank the Ag Society and several hard working members of the team at the fairgrounds. These included Lanna Hubbard, fairgrounds manager and Dave Keener, arena manager, as well as Michael Lenhart who is the organizer for the Rubber Check Races and has been involved in all 39 previous races.