Scotts Bluff County Health asks for CDC guidelines to be followed
Covid-19 boosters provide the best protection against the Omicron variant, CDC studies show, raising new questions about what it means to be fully vaccinated.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Scotts Bluff County Health Department reminds you that you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the CDC guidelines, including masking in public. Please try to avoid the 3Cs — crowded places, close contact and confined spaces — so together we can bend the curve and slow the surge of positive cases in the region.

