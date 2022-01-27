The Scotts Bluff County Health Department reminds you that you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the CDC guidelines, including masking in public. Please try to avoid the 3Cs — crowded places, close contact and confined spaces — so together we can bend the curve and slow the surge of positive cases in the region.
Scotts Bluff County Health asks for CDC guidelines to be followed
