Scotts Bluff County Public Health offers free COVID-19 vaccination clinics

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY – From walk-in clinics to a mobile work site unit, Scotts Bluff County Public Health offers free COVID-19 clinics at multiple locations across the Panhandle.

Since vaccinations began in January, around 31% of Panhandle residents have been vaccinated, according to a press release.

However, with contagious COVID-19 variants becoming prevalent in the area, it’s more important than ever for eligible groups to receive vaccines.

“We’re seeing vaccines work very well against the COVID-19 variants, but the pandemic is not over,” Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County health director, said. “Most of the severe illness is presenting in unvaccinated individuals. Vaccines continue to be the best way to protect ourselves and our families.”

The Pfizer vaccine is currently available to people 12 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for those 18 and older. Scotts Bluff County Covid Immunization Clinic, located at 313 West 38th St. in Scottsbluff, offers both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday. All vaccines are free of charge.