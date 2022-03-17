Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s department aims to reduce distracted driving

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office’s “U Drive.U Text. U Pay.” selective in April of 2022.
Highway Safety will be providing assistance by paying the overtime of deputies participating in the selective.
The goal of the selective is to reduce the distracted driver fatal and serious injury accident by 1%.
The Sheriff’s Office will be putting extra deputies on the roads and highways, utilizing saturation patrols to identify distracted drivers.
What is Distracted Driving?
Distracted driving is the act of driving while engaged in any task that takes your focus off the road – texting, talking on the phone, watching videos, reading, even passengers can be a distraction. Texting is the most alarming distraction. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for approximately 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that is like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.