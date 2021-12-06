 Skip to main content
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for in-car cameras
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office receives grant for in-car cameras

LINCOLN — The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office is receiving grant funding assistance for obtaining two in-car camera systems according to Bill Kovarik, administrator of the NDOT Highway Safety Office.

“This highway safety grant funding in the amount of $7,000 will aid the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office in purchasing two camera systems,” Kovarik said.

Nebraska has once again qualified for highway safety impaired driving incentive funds. The NDOT Highway Safety Office has utilized this funding to aid local area law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers.

“This funding and the ongoing persistence of law enforcement personnel continues to impact impaired driving crashes and the resulting injuries and fatalities,” Kovarik said.

