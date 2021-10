SCOTTSBLUFF - Members of Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County are offering an opportunity to purchase wreaths and centerpieces directly from the grower in the Pacific Northwest.

Go to www.LynchCreekFundraising.com/c/274450. Click on a product category and order. Your order is shipped at no additional cost to you. A portion is returned to the local Soroptimist to support various community projects including scholarships and grants.