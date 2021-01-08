Scotts Bluff County Tourism Committee donates $60K for 23 Club remodel

The Scottsbluff 23 Club netted some $60,000 after the Scotts Bluff County Tourism Committee presented a donation Thursday.

The check brings the organization closer to its funding goal of a renovation of the club’s complex in Scottsbluff.

Over the last year, the 23 Club has canvassed for funding from business and political entities across the state, including the Scottsbluff City Council and the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education. While the school district did not immediately commit any funds to the project, the city pitched $600,000 to the club last year.

The 23 Club is a little league baseball organization.

“It supports a vast amount of people in the community,” 23 Club president Geoff Nemnich told the Star-Herald in August. “It has, the 23 Club program has been around in Scottsbluff since 1937. It’s hard to walk around here and talk to somebody who hasn’t played, has a kid playing, has a grandkid playing. It has deep roots in the community.”