 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Scotts Bluff County Tourism donates $20,000 for PRCA Rodeo purse coming to Mitchell Aug. 1

  • 0
SB County check presentation PRCA Rodeo

Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy, second from right, and Legacy of the Plains Director Dave Wolf, right, present a check for $20,000 to The Hauge Rodeo Monday. The funds will increase the purse for cowboys participating in the rodeo August 1.

 Courtesy photo

A PRCA Rodeo event will be at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds later this summer and will feature a sizeable purse for the rodeo contestants as the result of a donation from Scotts Bluff County Tourism.

Brenda Leisy, Scotts Bluff County tourism director, and Dave Wolf, Legacy of the Plains director and a tourism committee member, presented a $20,000 to Riley Haug, Doug Champion and Binon Cervi on behalf of the county Monday, June 20. The check presentation took place at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.

“The reason why we felt it was necessary to support them with a large amount was because obviously the larger purse they have, the better cowboys they’re going to get,” Leisy told the Star-Herald.

The PRCA Rodeo will take place Aug. 1, right after Cheyenne Frontier Days and will feature the top 60 cowboys competing in bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc. In addition to attracting top talent, Leisy said county tourism supported the event knowing people follow the circuit, which will positively impact tourism in the area.

People are also reading…

“The PRCA Rodeo has a large following,” she said. “Not only do they bring themselves and their families, but also there are people who follow that rodeo circuit. We will definitely have our hotels full that week.”

Another benefit of the rodeo is the day of the week. Mondays are usually slower days for hoteliers, so Leisy is optimistic the event will increase hotel room sales.

Throughout her time in Scotts Bluff County, Leisy said she has heard feedback about a desire for more rodeos and then for the continuation of the Old West Balloon Fest.

“So, we’ve officially got them both on the roster this year,” she said. “People love to go to rodeos, they love the animals, the cowboys and the performers at this event will be top notch.”

As planning continues for the event, Leisy said she is excited to bring back a rodeo to the area and for the potential positive impact on the tourism economy and the Scotts Bluff County Fair, which will take place July 23-Aug. 7.

“For the community, they are getting back an event that they have really missed here for years,” Leisy said. “Plus, it’s really going to enhance the county fair.”

While the county fair is targeted toward locals, this year’s event will coincide with the PRCA Rodeo.

“We really have the potential to see the numbers for the fair increase as well.”

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff woman killed in Deuel County crash

Scottsbluff woman killed in Deuel County crash

 Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, of Scottsbluff, died in a crash Saturday in Deuel County. Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellerose, New York, the driver of a semi that struck the vehicle Rodriguez was a passenger in has been jailed on charges in connection with the crash.  

Mobile home destroyed in Scottsbluff fire

Mobile home destroyed in Scottsbluff fire

Firefighters with Scottsbluff and Gering departments battled a fire that destroyed a Scottsbluff mobile home Thursday. Two residents were displaced and Firefighter Ministry is providing assistance.

Authorities seek man wanted on warrant

Authorities seek man wanted on warrant

Lance Eugene Gibbons, 54, is being sought on charges of making terroristic threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said he is considered armed and dangerous. 

Watch Now: Related Video

This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News