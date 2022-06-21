Scotts Bluff County Tourism donates $20,000 for PRCA Rodeo purse coming to Mitchell Aug. 1

A PRCA Rodeo event will be at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds later this summer and will feature a sizeable purse for the rodeo contestants as the result of a donation from Scotts Bluff County Tourism.

Brenda Leisy, Scotts Bluff County tourism director, and Dave Wolf, Legacy of the Plains director and a tourism committee member, presented a $20,000 to Riley Haug, Doug Champion and Binon Cervi on behalf of the county Monday, June 20. The check presentation took place at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.

“The reason why we felt it was necessary to support them with a large amount was because obviously the larger purse they have, the better cowboys they’re going to get,” Leisy told the Star-Herald.

The PRCA Rodeo will take place Aug. 1, right after Cheyenne Frontier Days and will feature the top 60 cowboys competing in bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc. In addition to attracting top talent, Leisy said county tourism supported the event knowing people follow the circuit, which will positively impact tourism in the area.

“The PRCA Rodeo has a large following,” she said. “Not only do they bring themselves and their families, but also there are people who follow that rodeo circuit. We will definitely have our hotels full that week.”

Another benefit of the rodeo is the day of the week. Mondays are usually slower days for hoteliers, so Leisy is optimistic the event will increase hotel room sales.

Throughout her time in Scotts Bluff County, Leisy said she has heard feedback about a desire for more rodeos and then for the continuation of the Old West Balloon Fest.

“So, we’ve officially got them both on the roster this year,” she said. “People love to go to rodeos, they love the animals, the cowboys and the performers at this event will be top notch.”

As planning continues for the event, Leisy said she is excited to bring back a rodeo to the area and for the potential positive impact on the tourism economy and the Scotts Bluff County Fair, which will take place July 23-Aug. 7.

“For the community, they are getting back an event that they have really missed here for years,” Leisy said. “Plus, it’s really going to enhance the county fair.”

While the county fair is targeted toward locals, this year’s event will coincide with the PRCA Rodeo.

“We really have the potential to see the numbers for the fair increase as well.”

