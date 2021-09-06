Scotts Bluff Monument announces fall/winter operating hours

GERING — With school back in session and the busy summer travel season slowing down, Scotts Bluff National Monument will begin fall/winter operating hours for the Visitor Center and Summit Road.

Effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Visitor Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Summit Road will be open at 9 a.m., close at 4 p.m. and all vehicles must be down by 4:30 p.m. Pedestrians and cyclists are not to use the Summit Road during operating hours. Park grounds and trails are accessible from sunrise to sunset.

Scotts Bluff National Monument is open daily, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For more information about Scotts Bluff National Monument, please call 308-436-9700 or visit the website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.