Crews have been onsite in recent weeks, restoring a piece of history at the Scotts Bluff National Monument.

A section of the historic adobe brick walls at the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center had fallen into disrepair and was in need of replacement. The wall, along with many other parts of the facility, was built out of adobe brick by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1936.

The adobe bricks used in the project were handmade out of local materials from the environment including the clay soil that can be found around the Monument mixed with sand and straw to hold them together.

The wall that is being replaced holds historical significance not just because of its age, but also because of its connection to the conservation corps, Park Superintendent Dan Morford said.

"The last section that was made out of the adobe brick was (built) in 1936, and so by sheer age that does qualify them to be historically significant," he said. "The other part of that is that it was part of the whole CCC era, the whole works program that we had."

The Civilian Conservation Corps was a work program developed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Great Depression to provide work on government projects when jobs were hard to come by. A significant portion of the current facilities at the Monument were built through conservation corps projects including parts of the Visitor Center and Monument road.

When the time came to replace the bricks, Morford and other workers at the park felt it was more important to maintain the original construction of the structure, even though it would be much easier to replace the wall with concrete.

"It's a pretty cool project, being able to put some history back into our area and back into a section of the wall, rather than just taking the easy way out and maybe making a concrete block," Morford said.

In order to recreate the adobe, the monument staff had to enlist the help of staff at the National Parks' Historic Preservation Training Center. With the help of staff at the Historic Preservation Training Center and the Cornerstones Community Partnership, workers at the monument were able to learn how to make and work with the adobe bricks needed to repair the wall.

Sessions on the bricks were also attended by park rangers from the Fort Laramie National Historic Site since many of their buildings are also built from adobe brick.

"So we invited (Fort Laramie staff) and they sent over four people to learn, especially that first week of making (the bricks) ... so that's where the Fort Laramie staff was involved, they came in because basically it was an outdoor classroom," said Morford.

Parks workers made 410 bricks with the help of the HPTC which were left to dry and because of scheduling between the different entities work did not start on the wall until last week.

While all the bricks are now laid there is still work to do, adding stucco to the wall and painting to protect the bricks from the elements so that they can stand for another 80 years.

Morford was glad to be able to keep parts of the structure in their original state and felt that it was a great educational opportunity for his workers and the community. The Monument even enlisted the help of some young visitors to make the bricks, teaching them about the history of the buildings and how they were made.

"It was a fun project, it was proposed and hadn't been funded yet, and things just fell into place really well for timing and everything," said Morford, "I'm very happy with the end result."