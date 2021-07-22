 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scotts Bluff National Monument hosting ‘Campfire Day’ evening program
0 comments

Scotts Bluff National Monument hosting ‘Campfire Day’ evening program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GERING — On Saturday, Aug. 7, Scotts Bluff National Monument will host an evening program for “Campfire Day.”

Park rangers will give short talks about storytelling in indigenous traditions, fur trading, and on the Oregon Trail and have an opportunity to learn about campfire safety.

The youngest participants in the program will also have an opportunity to earn a Junior Ranger badge. The program will take place in the amphitheater behind the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center starting at 7 p.m. The program is free and will last approximately one

hour. All ages are welcome to participate in this fun and educational program.

The Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center summer hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The Summit Road is open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting. All Monument trails are open from sunrise until sunset. Additional information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules can be obtained at the visitor center, by calling 308-436- 9700 or by visiting our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racing and Gaming Commission hears proposals for Gering horse track
Local

Racing and Gaming Commission hears proposals for Gering horse track

  • Updated

A track and casino is proposed on a 104-acre site on the south side of Gering, nestled between Five Rocks Road and Highway 71. Features would include a 5/8 mile track, six stall barns, a paddock viewing area, a grandstand, a rooftop terrace and a parking lot with 780 parking spaces.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News