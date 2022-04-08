Scotts Bluff National Monument hosts free, ranger-guided hike to kick off National Park Week

Held April 16-24, National Park Week is intended to spark interest and focus on pride in the national parks protected by the National Park Service.

“The American people realized we needed to set these places aside and protect them for future generations,” Eric Grunwald, park ranger at the Scotts Bluff National Monument said. “We want people to take pride in them, and we want to inspire people to get out and explore them a bit.”

National Park Week occurs over nine themed days, the first being “Spark Discovery.” Grunwald will lead an off-trail hike to let registered participants discover areas of the monument that most people have never been to before. He said the two-mile hike will be on the east side of the monument where there is a good view of Saddle Rock. There will also be an opportunity to see an active prairie dog town and learn about prairie dog ecology. Grunwald will educate the group on the ecology forces that created the bluffs. This lesson will segue into the hike leading up to the remains of the Hiram Scott Memorial Arch.

“That arch was dedicated to the namesake of Scottsbluff back in 1930,” Grunwald said. “That part of the monument’s pretty much completely abandoned, and so it’s kind of falling apart, yet you can still see the remains of the memorial.”

He stressed that the hike is rated moderately strenuous, and includes hiking on uneven surfaces. Wild animal burrows, including snakes and prairie dogs, may be encountered so hikers should dress appropriately with proper footwear.

Pre-registration is required for the event, no walk-ups will be permitted and spaces are limited. The hike will start at 10 a.m. and last until approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16.

The recently renovated visitor center displays the world’s largest collection of William Henry Jackson art work. Jackson is well known for his work photographing Yellowstone National Park. Inside the center, visitors will also find the gift shop, themed exhibitions, theater room and many hands-on learning experiences.

The Scotts Bluff National Monument also features Saddle Rock Trail, the monument’s most popular trail.

Grunwald said the monument tallied 147,000 visitors last year and he encourages the public to pay them a visit.

The Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Summit Road is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting. All monument trails are open from sunrise until sunset.

Additional information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules can be obtained at the visitor center by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting the website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or by searching Scotts Bluff National Parks on Facebook.

To register for Saturday’s hike, call the Scotts Bluff National Monument at 308-436-9700.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

