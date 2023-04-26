GERING — National Park Week is a time to explore amazing places, discover stories of history and culture, help out and find your park. Are you interested in giving back to our national parks? As part of this year’s celebration, Scotts Bluff National Monument will host a volunteer cleanup event in the badlands area of the monument on Saturday, April 29.

The badlands are a seldom-visited area of interesting geological formations located on the north side of the monument.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the monument visitor center, located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering. After filling out paperwork, the group will shuttle out to the badlands area. Park rangers will provide a brief talk about the area and distribute instructions and supplies for safely cleaning trash from this area of the monument. Snacks will be provided.

Participants must be at least 13 years old, and participants ages 13 to 17 will need an adult to join them. Participants should be able to lift and carry up to 20 pounds and hike up to 2 miles on steep, uneven terrain. Sturdy walking shoes and old clothing that may get dirty are recommended, along with sunscreen, bug spray and drinking water.

Because of limited tools and space in the shuttle, registration is required. Register by calling the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center at 308-436-9700. In the event of inclement weather or muddy conditions, the event will be rescheduled.

For more information about Scotts Bluff National Monument, call 308-436-9700 or visit nps.gov/scbl or www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.