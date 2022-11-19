Scotts Bluff National Monument offers walk on Thanksgiving

Walk off some of that Thanksgiving meal and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the bluffs at the same time. Thanksgiving is a time for reflecting on the many things we have to be thankful for. Scotts Bluff National Monument will not be staffed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 so that monument staff can spend time with their families.

While the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center and Summit Road will both be closed, the public is welcome to park in the parking lot and go for a walk in the monument between sunrise and sunset. Pedestrians will be allowed to use the summit road as well as the paved trails since no vehicles will be driving on it. Leashed pets are welcome on the trails. Please clean up pet waste and dispose of in an appropriate receptacle.