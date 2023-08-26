The Scotts Bluff National Monument unveiled a new exhibit of the works of William Henry Jackson to celebrate the 107th anniversary of the National Parks Service.

The exhibit, which is housed in the theater of the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center, displays a number of photographs and paintings of Jackson's that have not been on display at the center before. The monument houses the one of the largest collections of Jackson's work in the country, though it is not able to display the full collection due to lack of space.

"I hope that visitors get to see more of the collection," Eric Grunwald, lead interpreter at the monument told the Star-Herald. "We only have so much space here in the museum, so for us to bring out some of these other works that haven't been on display, I think it's a big goal."

During the reception, Grunwald taught visitors about Jackson's life and his connection to the Parks Service.

"(Jackson) took some of the first photographs of Yellowstone, The Grand Tetons, Mesa Verde, so he has a lot of connections to different National Park Service sites," said Grunwald.

Jackson, who lived from April 4, 1843m to June 30, 1942, is renowned for his photography of the American west and he visited the area surrounding the Scotts Bluff National Monument a number of times during his travels.

His work is also considered to have been a factor in the creation of Yellowstone National Park, the first national park. He accompanied expeditioners on a number of surveys and the images he produced of sites along the Yellowstone River helped to convince the government that the site was worthy of preservation.

"What we wanted to do was put some of his artwork on display that hasn't been on display before," Grunwald said. "At the same time with the Park Services birthday today, we thought that we could get kind of connected with the 107th birthday."

The display at the visitors center focuses on Jackson's work surrounding park service sites or places that would become park service sites. Some of these sites include Fort Laramie, The Grand Tetons and Yosemite.

"(Jackson) was kind of instrumental in the creation of Fort Laramie as a National Historic Site," Grunwald said.

Like Yellowstone, Jackson's photographs of the remains of Fort Laramie helped to convince people that it needed to be protected for future generations.

During the reception, guests strolled through the exhibit, examining the collection of Jackson's work with park services sites. One of the more well-known images is one of Jackson standing atop Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park.

Out of the roughly 30 visitors to the exhibit during the reception, several were from out of state with one couple traveling from as far as Arizona while visiting some friends in the area.

The exhibit is not planned to close anytime soon and will be available for guests to see for some time.

"We also, of course, want people to get an appreciation for William Henry Jackson, and his role as an artist and a photographer," said Grunwald.