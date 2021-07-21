 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scotts Bluff National Monument to host evening Backcountry Tour
0 comments

Scotts Bluff National Monument to host evening Backcountry Tour

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GERING — On Tuesday, July 27, Scotts Bluff National Monument will host an evening backcountry tour. Park Ranger Matt Salomon will lead the tour on the north side of the bluff.

Participants will drive along the canal road seeing the beautiful north side of the bluff, make a tour of a prairie dog town, and finish with a short hike into the Badlands formation. Visitors interested in going on the tour should bring water and comfortable shoes for small hikes.

The tour will begin at the Visitor Center at 6:45 p.m. and will finish at about 8 p.m. Visitors will need either a pickup or SUV to travel the canal road through the north side of the property. The backcountry tour is limited to 50 people. If you are interested in attending, please call 308-436-9700 and provide how many will be in your group.

This special program is free and open to participants of all ages who are able to hike short distances on uneven terrain.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racing and Gaming Commission hears proposals for Gering horse track
Local

Racing and Gaming Commission hears proposals for Gering horse track

  • Updated

A track and casino is proposed on a 104-acre site on the south side of Gering, nestled between Five Rocks Road and Highway 71. Features would include a 5/8 mile track, six stall barns, a paddock viewing area, a grandstand, a rooftop terrace and a parking lot with 780 parking spaces.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News