Scotts Bluff National Monument to host evening Backcountry Tour

GERING — On Tuesday, July 27, Scotts Bluff National Monument will host an evening backcountry tour. Park Ranger Matt Salomon will lead the tour on the north side of the bluff.

Participants will drive along the canal road seeing the beautiful north side of the bluff, make a tour of a prairie dog town, and finish with a short hike into the Badlands formation. Visitors interested in going on the tour should bring water and comfortable shoes for small hikes.

The tour will begin at the Visitor Center at 6:45 p.m. and will finish at about 8 p.m. Visitors will need either a pickup or SUV to travel the canal road through the north side of the property. The backcountry tour is limited to 50 people. If you are interested in attending, please call 308-436-9700 and provide how many will be in your group.

This special program is free and open to participants of all ages who are able to hike short distances on uneven terrain.