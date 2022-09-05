 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scotts Bluff National Monument to tranisition to fall/winter hours

GERING – With school back in session and the busy summer travel season slowing down, Scotts Bluff National Monument began fall/winter operating hours for the Visitor Center and Summit Road.

Effective Monday, Sept. 5, the Visitor Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Summit Road will be open at 9:00 a.m., close at 4:00 p.m. and all vehicles must be down by 4:30 p.m. Pedestrians and cyclists are not permitted to use the Summit Road when it is open to motor vehicles. Park grounds and trails are accessible from sunrise to sunset.

Scotts Bluff National Monument is open daily, except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For more information about Scotts Bluff National Monument, please call 308-436-9700 or visit our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

