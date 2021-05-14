Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center opens

One of the presentations was by a fur trader named Frenchie, played by Jerry Lucas. He explained the life of the fur traders in the area and could tell you the whole story of where the name Scotts Bluff came from. He said William Sublette of William Henry Ashley’s Rocky Mountain Fur Company recognized the skeleton of fur trader Hiram Scott, due to his height, in the vicinity of the Bluffs a year after Scott was left there because he was too ill to continue the journey back to Missouri. So, Sublette and the group of men he was with decided to rename what they had since been calling the “Bluffs on the Platte” to Scott’s Bluffs.