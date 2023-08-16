GERING — The popular Saddle Rock Trail has reopened for the hiking enjoyment of the public due to the hard work of the monument’s maintenance crew. However, the trail surface has sustained some damage, so a temporary walking surface is in place with repair work continuing through the fall.

In a press release, Superintendent Dan Morford reminds all trail users: “Please watch your footing and be aware of your surroundings as you use the trail. We are happy to get the trail open for all visitors to enjoy.”

The Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center is currently open daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, while the Summit Road opens to motorized vehicles at 9 a.m., with the last drive up at 5:30 p.m. All motorized vehicles must be off the road by 6 p.m. The monument grounds, including the Saddle Rock Trail, are open sunrise to sunset.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting its website at www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.

-NPS-