Scotts Bluff Tourism grants $50,000 to Midwest Theater

The Scotts Bluff County Tourism Office granted a $50,000 check to the Midwest Theater on Wednesday, much to the delight of the assembled Friends of the Midwest Theater.

“The whole idea behind that capital improvement fund is to give it to entities where tourists gather so that they can improve their facilities and have other things for tourists to do when they come into the community,” Scotts Bluff County Tourism director Brenda Leisy said. “The marquee, if anything we send people downtown just to see it ... because it is a monumental part of the downtown area and we want to be part of that presentation.”

The renovations will aim to fix existing damage to the sign. In 2019, hailstorms and a small electrical fire left it seeing better days.

The theater’s board applied for the tourism grant last fall, but waited to do the presentation “until strategically it was the right time to do so,” the theater’s executive director Billy Estes said. The annual Friends of the Midwest Theater meeting proved an ideal opportunity. “... Basically we had to prepay for the marquee and an escrow account. We’ve prepaid the bulk of the budget already on it, so we had to do a little creative financing to make that happen,” Estes added.

The Friends were in attendance for their annual meeting to elect new slates of board members and officers and to learn more about how the theater fared throughout 2021. Estes discussed the theater’s finances during his presentation. The meeting also featured board president Phil Kelly capping off a three-year term and becoming an ex-officio member of the board. During the meeting, Estes said the marquee project constituted 53% of the theater’s expenses in 2021. However, the project is around two-thirds complete, having raised around $493,000 to date of an estimated $775,000 total cost.

“We started quietly financing at the end of 2019. Then we kind of suspended the project in 2020. It wasn’t the right time to go out asking for money,” Estes said.

The theater had previously received two $100,000 grants for the marquee from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation and Platte Valley Companies in January. During his presentation, Estes noted how incredible it’s been to have such strong community support this year.

A timeline Estes provided would see the sign removed in late May 2022, worked on for the next few months, and installed in the late summer or fall. With the tourism office’s grant and other donations, the project gets closer to completion. Estes remarked that the theater had already received $1,000 in mailed donations over the course of the day.

The tourism office has two pools of money available: one for marketing and one for capital improvements. The former is used for promotion and the latter is for renovation and reconstruction. When the Midwest Theater applied for the capital improvement grant, “we decided we needed to be part of the project,” Leisy said.

According to Leisy, there are no other capital campaigns currently going on, but the tourism office will start providing more marketing funds once what she called ‘event season’ starts up. The office makes money through lodging taxes, so having out-of-county visitors overnight is beneficial for them.

The organizers of large events such as the Old West Balloon Fest and the Monument Marathon are among those applying for marketing aid. “The idea behind those is that they market to an area over 100 miles away from Scotts Bluff (County) with the hope that those people will come to the event and of course spend the night,” Leisy said.

As for Scotts Bluff County residents, Estes encouraged them to enjoy some entertainment and visit the theater. Though attendance has dropped over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Estes expressed optimism that it would rebound in 2022.

