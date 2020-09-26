Scottsbluff applying for housing rehab grants

The City of Scottsbluff is taking a second shot at obtaining grant funding for owner occupied housing rehabilitation.

The city, in conjunction with Panhandle Area Development District, will apply for a $732,500 Community Development Block Grant designed to help low- to moderate-income owner-occupied households with needed housing repairs. Morrill is also expected to apply for funding.

PADD executive director Bryan Venable said the project can provide up to $25,000 to bring the house up to minimum standards for habitability, and can include such repairs as new roofs, windows and furnaces or address safety issues such as electrical or plumbing.

“It’s a pretty broad potential project that could have a lot of impact,” Venable said. “There is a lot of opportunity and need for a project like this.”

Venable pointed out that the project wouldn’t cost the city anything. The funding is 100% grant funding from federal Housing and Urban Development distributed in Nebraska through the state’s Department of Economic Development.

The $732,500 requested would be enough to fund 25 homes. More than 40 pre-applications have come in so far. Those applications will go through a more thorough process to determine eligibility for the program.