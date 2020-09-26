Scottsbluff applying for housing rehab grants

The City of Scottsbluff is taking a second shot at obtaining grant funding for owner occupied housing rehabilitation.
The city, in conjunction with Panhandle Area Development District, will apply for a $732,500 Community Development Block Grant designed to help low- to moderate-income owner-occupied households with needed housing repairs. Morrill is also expected to apply for funding.
PADD executive director Bryan Venable said the project can provide up to $25,000 to bring the house up to minimum standards for habitability, and can include such repairs as new roofs, windows and furnaces or address safety issues such as electrical or plumbing.
“It’s a pretty broad potential project that could have a lot of impact,” Venable said. “There is a lot of opportunity and need for a project like this.”
Venable pointed out that the project wouldn’t cost the city anything. The funding is 100% grant funding from federal Housing and Urban Development distributed in Nebraska through the state’s Department of Economic Development.
The $732,500 requested would be enough to fund 25 homes. More than 40 pre-applications have come in so far. Those applications will go through a more thorough process to determine eligibility for the program.
“The house has to be able to be determined to be financially reasonable to rehab,” Venable said. “The cost of the rehab cannot exceed $25,000, and it has to bring it up to the minimum standard. So, if we can’t achieve that, then the house isn’t feasible for the rehab. ... We’ll try to refer them to other programs or other opportunities for help in those situations. We’re restricted, we can’t cherry pick and do one item in the house if we can’t get it to what DED says is the minimum standard.”
There may be homes on the list that don’t require the entire $25,000, so the possibility is there for more than the expected 25 homes to receive funding.
The grants are an opportunity Scottsbluff looked at in 2019, however the state did not fund the program in Scottsbluff, instead choosing to fund projects in other parts of the state. A majority of those who expressed interest in 2019 have submitted new applications for 2020.
“It’s a competitive process,” Venable said. “There just wasn’t enough funding available in the state for the number of applicants that came in. It’s a competitive, scored process, and our application scored a little less than some of the others.”
After rehab, the house cannot exceed 90% of the median home value in the community.
“It’s really targeted to low- to moderate-income households that don’t have the means to do the repairs,” Venable said. “Assets are looked at as well, so if there are other assets that are available to facilitate the repairs, they would be ineligible.”
The application for the city will go in at the end of September, and Venable said he expects to hear back in December on whether the grant is awarded. Actual housing work will likely not begin until summer 2021. There is a two-year window for projects to be completed. Contractors would have to be identified and certified for the projects.
“This year, they’ve changed the scoring on it again, so it’s going to be a challenging process,” Venable said. “There is a 20%, effectively a bonus, for areas that were affected by the floods in Eastern Nebraska, so we’ll see what happens. You put in a solid application, and there is an identified need.”
The need was identified several years ago through a housing study and comprehensive plan, and the city is looking for ways to assist.
“They’ve really been seriously looking at areas where they can address that housing need through workforce housing, through owner occupied rehab,” Venable said. “The city has really taken an effort to improve our housing stock in order to improve overall economic development in the community.”
