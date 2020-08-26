Scottsbluff budget checks in at $48 million

An effort to spend down some cash reserves has resulted in a $3 million increase in the City of Scottsbluff’s 2020-21 budget over the prior fiscal year.
The proposed $48,651,933 budget, including capital expenditures, debt services and contingencies, was presented at a special Wednesday night city council meeting, the first of three required public hearings before the the budget can be approved. The 2019-20 budget came in at $45,490,079.
Residents will see no increase in water or sewer rates, but will have a 3% increase in the environmental services rate.
Mayor Raymond Gonzales said he was pleased with the budget submitted.
“This is a very conservative budget,” Gonzales said. “I think it’s a budget that addresses the needs of the City of Scottsbluff. I think it allows for some growth in there. There are some different things that we’ve never seen before.”
The city is working to spend down some of its cash reserves, and that is reflected in the $3 million increase.
“We have to get our total cash in balance with our total budget,” interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said, “so we have to spend down some cash, a little over $3 million. We’re looking at several projects there — Avenue B resurfacing, we’re putting in money to the Community Redevelopment Authority, some workforce training money is included in there.
“Then we have half a million dollars for council discretionary spending to wrap up some projects we’ve had in the past that we need to complete and some other projects that the council feels are important to complete in this next year. At this point, there have been no decisions made as to how that’s going to be spent, but that’s part of spending some of that cash down.”
The city will have a reduction in debt services as the Westmoor Pool, Lied Public Library and the Public Safety Building will all be paid off in December 2020.
There is funding budgeted to complete the necessary repairs to open Westmoor Pool in 2021. There has been discussion about replacing all or part of the pool, however, that will have to wait for future years, according to finance director Liz Hilyard. Consultation with the city’s bond council showed comparable projects in Nebraska communities ranging from $2-3 million on the small side up to nearly $6 million. The council indicated that a suitable pool for a community the size of Scottsbluff would come in the range of $6-8 million.
The capital improvements budget comes in at $8,833,201, primarily earmarked for equipment replacement and upgrades.
“We have $450,000 for a water tower that’s going to be repainted,” Kuckkahn said of a project that would provide corrosion control for the inner bowl of the city’s hydropillar water tower near the Scotts Bluff Country Club. “That’s a maintenance issue that we’ve accelerated one year.
“Then there’s equipment, and it’s typical stuff, police cars, dump trucks, refuse haulers, those kinds of major equipment, those are some of the primary things.”
Budgeting revenues was a special challenge for this budget due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We were trying to estimate gas tax and the ag economy and sales tax, and actually those things when we got down to the actual numbers were pretty close to what our estimates were,” Kuckkahn said. “We were pretty pleased with that. There was a lot of effort put into that, and that again was one of the biggest challenges.”
Kuckkahn said sales tax revenues for the city have held up well.
“Our sales tax numbers have been really good,” he said. “Part of that is due to the (August hail) storm last year. We’re still seeing repairs from that storm coming in, and that generates quite a bit of sales tax. Generally, our economy, I would say, has been really good given the circumstances. Our revenues have been pretty solid.”