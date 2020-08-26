Scottsbluff budget checks in at $48 million

An effort to spend down some cash reserves has resulted in a $3 million increase in the City of Scottsbluff’s 2020-21 budget over the prior fiscal year.

The proposed $48,651,933 budget, including capital expenditures, debt services and contingencies, was presented at a special Wednesday night city council meeting, the first of three required public hearings before the the budget can be approved. The 2019-20 budget came in at $45,490,079.

Residents will see no increase in water or sewer rates, but will have a 3% increase in the environmental services rate.

Mayor Raymond Gonzales said he was pleased with the budget submitted.

“This is a very conservative budget,” Gonzales said. “I think it’s a budget that addresses the needs of the City of Scottsbluff. I think it allows for some growth in there. There are some different things that we’ve never seen before.”

The city is working to spend down some of its cash reserves, and that is reflected in the $3 million increase.

“We have to get our total cash in balance with our total budget,” interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said, “so we have to spend down some cash, a little over $3 million. We’re looking at several projects there — Avenue B resurfacing, we’re putting in money to the Community Redevelopment Authority, some workforce training money is included in there.

“Then we have half a million dollars for council discretionary spending to wrap up some projects we’ve had in the past that we need to complete and some other projects that the council feels are important to complete in this next year. At this point, there have been no decisions made as to how that’s going to be spent, but that’s part of spending some of that cash down.”