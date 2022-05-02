Scottsbluff City Council allocated $40,000 to OWBF, U.S. National contests

The cost for holding community events is increasing, putting a strain on the Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships set for this August. Old West Balloon Fest director Colleen Johnson went before the council, seeking financial support for hotel costs Monday.

Johnson shared details Scotts Bluff County tourism director Brenda Leisy compiled regarding the balloon fest and national championships economic impact. All of the events have seen steady attendance around 12,500 people with 67% of attendees residing outside of Scotts Bluff County, which generated at least one overnight stay in the county.

“Hotel occupancy was at 96% with lodging tax receipts increased 20% for the month of August,” Johnson said.

The estimated average daily expenditure for guests was $191.40, representing the cost of lodging, meals and gas expenditures. The county received roughly $50,000 in additional taxes, resulting in an economic impact of $2,458,000 for the six-day event.

Unfortunately, Johnson said their costs have increased by 20% this year as the hotels figured out they can charge more for their rooms.

“We do 95 rooms for the Nationals pilots, the staff and the Old West Balloon pilots,” she said. “The Nationals pilots are here for six to seven days and the Old West Balloon Fest pilots are here for four days.”

Johnson asked the council for $40,000 from the community programming fund to defray the cost of the $80,000 hotel bill. She will also approach the City of Gering city council for financial support through LB 840 funds. The event puts up pilots and their teams in two Scottsbluff and two Gering hotels.

While this year is the final year for the U.S. National event, Johnson is optimistic to continue attracting the national pilots with future events. The National Balloon Classic, held in Indianola, Iowa, has historically taken place just before the Old West Balloon Fest. Johnson hopes to attract national pilots into the future.

“My plan is to attract those pilots who are coming back from Indianola and going back down south to compete. Hopefully we will have 75 pilots here next year, if we can attract pilots with a big enough prize package and also the way the pilots qualify for nationals is having a Balloon Federation of America sanctioned event, so if we can get a sanctioned event here ... we can continue to have a national event here.”

The total budget within the community programming fund is $100,000. That fund is used for the arts district survey, the intern program and state golf.

The non-profit is contractually obligated to put up pilots in hotels for six days and 15 staff for nine days, Johnson told the council.

In addition to the increase in hotel expense, Johnson said the events’ propane costs increased from $15,000 to $30,000, even with donations.

Interim city manager Kevin Spencer shared money the council previously allocated to the balloon fest and national championships.

“You guys approved $11,800 during that year (2020),” Spencer said. “The year before that, the first year in 2019, you approved $28,200.”

The OWBF has lost three big sponsors for this year’s event, which Johnson said she is working to get more. She will also seek financial support from Mitchell and Morrill through Keno money as well as Terrytown. After discussing the costs of other community programming, the council approved allocating $40,000 to the events. Council member Nathan Green paused before voting yes.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.