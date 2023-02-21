Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle went before the city council Tuesday to share the department’s 2022 annual report. The meeting convened on Tuesday in lieu of the President’s Day holiday Monday.

The Scottsbluff Fire Department was organized in 1900 and covers 6.6 square miles around the city with a staff of 17 firefighters and officers. Throughout the past year, Schingle noted the support and generosity of the community. Within his written message submitted to the council, Schingle said, “We answered 2,524 calls for service, an increase of 254 calls from 2021. This marks another historical record year for call volume, as 2022 showed an increase of 10% from 2021 and a 29% increase since 2012.”

In addition to responding to calls, the fire department expanded its public education through the addition of a youth firefighter day camp in addition to the regular station tours and visits to schools and businesses. The two-day camp was open to 10- to 14-year-olds and showed them what it is like to be a firefighter.

“It was exhausting, but it was a lot of fun,” Schingle told the council. “We taught them some fire behavior and fire prevention, basic life support skills like first-aid and CPR.”

They operated fire extinguishers and hose lines, searched a room with a thermal imaging camera, learned basic first-aid and CPR and completed an obstacle course with simulated fireground activities.

Lohr also discussed efforts toward fire prevention and life safety within the department and broader public. Katie Quintana was hired as the fire marshal in January 2022 and fulfills the state fire marshal requirements for a certified fire inspector and certified fire plans examiner. The department has also seen success following the implementation of a third-party, cloud-based inspection program to track testing and maintenance of fire protection systems for code compliance. Deficiencies are reported to the customer, outlining requirements and may require follow-up, re-inspection and code review. The department performed 36 inspections in 2022.

Calls were categorized into nine major incident types with 73.3% for rescue and emergency medical service. Service call was the second most common incident type, comprising 10.22% of calls. The time of day for high call volumes remained at 11 a.m. for 2022 as it was in 2021, but changed to 5 p.m. in 2022 compared to noon in 2021. The peak hours were between 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Friday remained the busiest day for the department, although the department reported a 16.5% increase in call volume in 2022 compared to 2021. December became the highest call volume month last year, whereas July 2021 saw the most calls.

Of the 93 calls for service related to fires, the report states “approximately 18% of all fires occurred in the month of June, approximately 18% of all fires occurred on a Sunday and approximately 28% of all fires occurred between 2 and 4 p.m.”

Once the calls came in, Lohr reported the department was on scene in less than five minutes 59% of the time. The average response time was four minutes and 55 seconds. The average response time to medical incidents was four minutes and 17 seconds and to fire incidents was three minutes and 29 seconds inside city limits and 11 minutes and 27 second outside the city. The National Fire Protection Association standard for response time for medical is five minutes and fire is five minutes and 20 seconds 90% of the time.

The department met the fire response time 74% of the time when the call was within city limits. The remaining 26% of responses averaged at five minutes and 29 seconds.

Fires caused an estimated $266,340 in property loss in Scottsbluff last year. However, estimated property valuations of those fires indicate 99% of the property was saved, equating to $35,522,625.

The 2022 annual report was dedicated to Capt. Ryan Lohr, who served with the fire department for 20 years. Lohr, 47, died Aug. 13 after an eight-month battle with colon cancer.