Scottsbluff City Council hears efforts to market Western Nebraska to athletes, tourists

The City of Scottsbluff took action on two tourism agenda items Monday, April 4 after hearing presentations about the Boys State Golf Championships and the 2022 Destination Western Nebraska Travel Guide.

The Scottsbluff-Gering Boys State Golf Championships Host Committee went before the council to request a sponsorship commitment for the Class B Boys State Golf Championships this summer.

Previously, the City of Scottsbluff awarded $6,000 in support for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 NSAA Class B Girls Golf Championships, with $2,000 given for each of the three years. Eighty girls competed in the field last year. When the council awarded those funds, they asked if the host committee would be coming back to request support for the second bid awarded to Scottsbluff-Gering by NSAA for the boys championships.

Dave Hoxworth, Scottsbluff High School athletic director and chairman of the state golf host committee, discussed the May 24 and 25 Class B Boy’s State Golf Championships.

“We were selected to host the Nebraska state championships by the NSAA,” he said. “We formed a committee and there’s about eight or nine of us that went before the NSAA with a couple of proposals. We’re proud to say they accepted both of them.”

The last time western Nebraska hosted a state championship was in 1978 for state volleyball, Hoxworth said, noting it was time for a state event to return. After Scottsbluff-Gering successfully hosted the girls state golf championships, Hoxworth said NSAA was pleased and awarded them the boys state golf championships.

“We will start this spring — coming up this May with boys championships,” he said. “We will do a similar rotation as we did with the girls.”

The two cities were awarded the three-year bid last April. Following that announcement, Hoxworth said the championships will be divided between Monument Shadows Golf Course and the Scotts Bluff Country Club. The Scotts Bluff Country Club will host the first championships this May.

Monument Shadows hosted the first girls state championships in Scottsbluff-Gering due to more favorable course conditions, which will give the country club the boys and girls championships back-to-back.

The council unanimously approved the $6,000 sponsorship commitment.

“Thank you for all of your hard work,” council member Jordan Colwell said.

Those funds will support the cost of bringing rules officials and NSAA members to the area with the plan to put them up in hotels in Gering when the event is hosted in Scottsbluff and vice versa for the following year.

Hoxworth said the committee plans to put in an application to once again host the girls state golf championships in November.

“We just want to continue doing this because it’s been really good,” Hoxworth said.

Following the council’s approval to sponsor the Class B Boys State Golf Championships, Gering Tourism Director Karla Niedan-Streeks presented information about the 2022 Destination Western Nebraska Travel Guide and the marketing efforts of Western Nebraska Tourism Coalition. The guide was published in January and 40,000 copies were provided to each member of the council.

“(The coalition) is the oldest operating coalition in the state of Nebraska,” Niedan-Streeks said of the Western Nebraska Tourism Coalition. “It’s all 20 counties in western Nebraska, so everything from North Platte west.”

The coalition generates funds from a percentage of each county’s lodging tax. By a county commissioner’s vote, two percent of the total lodging tax collection goes back to the marketing coalition, she said. The counties pool the dollars together to market western Nebraska as a destination.

“To this day, it remains the number one travel guide along the interstate rest areas and is distributed through the Denver outlets that we utilize,” Niedan-Streeks said. “Of those 40,000 that we produce every year, about half of them are distributed at the National Western Stock Show every year in Denver.”

The Colorado Front Range market is the primary target audience for visitors to western Nebraska.

The guide highlights some of the main attractions and events happening from Mitchell to Lewellen as well as a list of hotels and motels, campgrounds and golf courses in each community.

To view this year’s travel guide, visit https://bit.ly/38uoFd5.

