Scottsbluff city council hears findings of trends study

Scottsbluff city council members convened for a regular meeting Tuesday evening, a day later than usual due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday Monday. During the meeting the council heard updates on the Scotts Bluff County Trends study.

The 38-page trends study results summarized the economic and demographic trends of Scottsbluff, Scotts Bluff County and the surrounding areas of Banner, Box Butte, Morrill and Sioux counties. Melody Baily, a customer service leader and an account manager for the city and Nebraska Panhandle for Nebraska Public Power District presented the findings to the council. Data came from the United States Census Bureau, American Communities Survey, Bureau of Statistics, Department of Labor, Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The survey snapshot covered labor force and employment, residence and work flow patterns, population and migration trends, retail sales, per capita personal income and median household income.

Nonfarm wage and salary employment were split into 11 sectors: natural resources and mining; construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; information; financial activities; professional and business services; education and health services; leisure and hospitality; other services; and government.

The study found “total nonfarm wage and salary employment in Scotts Bluff County decreased 5.5 percent (914 jobs) between 2011 and 2021.” In contrast, the results show the “other services” sector, except public sector, recorded the largest percentage increase in employment during that decade with 57 jobs or 16.2%.

“Nonfarm employment is essential to rural areas for a number of reasons, including a second income so farmers can stay on the farm,” Baily said.

The total nonfarm wage and salary employment in the county paralleled the overall decrease in jobs, dropping 5.5% or 914 jobs. Nebraska’s salaries increased 7.1% as a whole, an 8.3% increase in metropolitan Nebraska and an 18.3% increase in non-metropolitan Nebraska, according to information obtained by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Quarterly Census of Employment & Wages, released June 2022.

The county also recorded below average growth in manufacturing wage and salary employment with a 1.3% increase or 13 jobs between 2011 and 2021. The study reports an 11% increase in employment for non-metropolitan Nebraska, a 6.3% increase for the state and a 6% increase for metropolitan areas. The manufacturing sector also saw the largest deviation for employment by major economic sector when compared to the rest of the state. Manufacture jobs comprise 5.9% or 926 employees of the county workforce versus 14.6% for non-metropolitan cities. Looking at the metropolitan distribution, the county’s largest deviation is seen in the government sector, which comprises 20.4% in Scotts Bluff County versus 14.1% in metropolitan Nebraska.

Unemployment decreased in the county by 29.4% between 2011 and 2021, with 315 people in the workforce. Scotts Bluff County’s unemployment rate was 2.8% in 2021, lower than metropolitan Nebraska at 4.5%, non-metropolitan Nebraska at 3.6% and the state average at 4.1%. However, the labor force dropped by 1,062 people or 5.5%.

The residence and work flow patterns look at work destination – where residents in a selected area are working and home destination – areas from which a county is pulling employees to fill positions.

“They give us an insight to potential opportunities for our area,” she told the council.

The work destination report, with data from the U.S. Census Bureau identified 6,192 primary jobs. Of those, 5,955 or 96.2% of Scotts Bluff County’s labor force are filled by Nebraskans in the state. Looking at the county level, approximately 78.9% of the labor force work within Scotts Bluff County, with 21.1% leaving the county borders for employment.

In 2019, the county had 3,255 more people working in the area, than living in the area. That figure is called the net job inflow or outflow. A look at the in-area labor force and employment efficiency, 55.3% of people living in Scotts Bluff County work in the county and 36.3% of those employed by the county also live in the county.

The county’s largest pool of workers are ages 30 to 54 years old at 48.5%, followed by workers ages 55 years and older at 25.9% and workers ages 29 and younger at 25.6%. Worker earnings were also segmented into three categories. The majority of workers earn between $1,251 to $3,333 per month at 42.9% of the work force, compared to 38.2% of workers earning over $3,333 per month and 18.9% of workers earning $1,250 per month or less.

Data analyzing the median household income from 2016 to 2020 indicate the City of Scottsbluff is below the state average as well as the county and City of Gering. Scottbluff’s median household income was $49,028, compared to $53,433 for the county, $62,764 in Gering and $63,015 for the state.

Over a 40 year span, dated 1970 until 2010, Scotts Bluff County’s population saw an average annual population change at nearly zero percent, with the total increase of 1.5% or 538 people. The county’s population decreased on average by 0.3 percent or 1,225 people from 2010 to 2021.