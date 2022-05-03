Scottsbluff city council hears from citizen about speeding by cruisers, noisy weekends

The Scottsbluff City Council heard complains from Scottsbluff citizen Esther Benson about excessive speeding along W. 27th Street and Broadway Monday.

Benson went before the council during public comment to share a signed petition from residents who live around Broadway, Avenue A and W. 27th Street and spoke on their concerns about the speeding and noise Friday and Saturday nights.

“On Friday and Saturday nights, there is excessive speeding on W. 27th St. and mainly Broadway,” she said. “It creates a lot of noise and is a danger.”

Benson said the residents no longer enjoy spending time outside their residences, watching T.V. in their living rooms and walking their pets because the noise is “ear-splitting.” The fumes are also a problem.

Benson alleges the residents have contacted the communication center to ask for enforcement for at least the past two years.

“At this point, it’s gone on for so long — I’m just going to say it plainly. The residents feel like the city doesn’t give a damn and they’re frustrated,” she said.

She further alleges communication center personnel have been rude to residents who called for police.

Further escalating the situation, Benson alleges residents started to be harassed by the motorists, who called them names, fisted and fingered them.

After she informed the council she doesn’t live in the effected neighborhoods and that her residence was north of town, councilman Jordan Colwell asked Benson why she was the spokesperson. Benson said she was “bold enough to speak before the council and I house sit at 2508 Broadway.”

Three people who live in the area were also in attendance Monday.

Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan informed Benson of the city’s efforts to conduct a safety study of the area with Scottsbluff Public Schools, which was recently completed.

“It has been a concern of ours,” McKerrigan said. “It’s not like we haven’t addressed it.”

Interim-city manager and Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer informed the council he has visited with Benson three times and he is currently working with Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation President Dave Schaff to explore ideas. Some of the requests made in a letter provided to Benson have included installing speed bumps and adding officers to patrol the area, which the city hasn’t been able to do at this point.

“We understand the traffic issues that are over there,” Spencer said. “We know this is important to you. This isn’t something that’s going to be fixed over night. We have work to do and we’re more than willing to do that work.”

As part of the exploration process, Spencer noted how they have to consider how a potential solution will affect the surrounding roads. He did not have any information to share with residents in attendance Monday as he continues to work with Schaff to connect with a construction team that specializes in traffic flow.

