Scottsbluff city council hears landscape ordinance changes

The Scottsbluff City Council is taking steps to repeal the Gateway Green Overlay requirements and amending the city’s landscaping provisions.

Planning administrator Zachary Glaubius went before the council, during multiple public hearings, at the March 7 regular meeting. He shared the planning commission’s efforts to review and make recommendations on the adoption of revised ordinances regarding landscaping requirements in the city jurisdiction. Planning commissioners considered the changes during a Feb. 14 meeting.

“Over the last few months, staff has been reviewing the landscaping requirements and the zone code,” Glaubius said. “These primarily both fall under the landscaping article, which this public hearing is for article 22.”

The staff reviewed landscaping code of municipalities such as Gering, Kearney, Norfolk, Omaha, Bellevue and Fremont, which have similar landscaping codes to Scottsbluff. They also reviewed the Gateway Green Overlay Zone to revise Scottsbluff’s landscaping requirements. According to the agenda packet, the purpose of the revision is “to simplify where landscaping requirements are found in the code, how to interpret and enforce and clarify existing ambiguity.”

As part of the revision process, the planning commission proposed the repeal of the overlay requirements.

The planning commission made a positive recommendation at its meeting to adopt revised ordinances.

“The two sections were consolidated into one, that way landscaping requirements were now just in one location,” Glaubius said. “This is to help with both enforcement for staff as well as interpretation by developers and the public.”

During the second public hearing, the council heard a proposed ordinance text change to Chapter 25 Article 3, regarding the Gateway Green Overlay Zone. The planning commission offered a positive recommendation to repeal subsection 22.1 since the same ordinance is included in the revised landscaping article.

When it was originally adopted, the goal of the Gateway Green Overlay zone was to establish continuity throughout the specified corridors with harmonious design standards for public improvements and private property development while ensuring the preservation and enhancement of historical attractions and landmarks.

However, after its adoption there was confusion, interim city manager Kevin Spencer said.

The Gateway Green Overlay “is really a practical change,” Spencer said. “It was confusing for everybody where it actually started and stopped. These are real practical changes to the ordinance to provide clarity.”

The defined transportation corridors included within the ordinance were along U.S. Highway 26, extending from the east extraterritorial boundary to the west extraterritorial boundary; Highland Road, extending from the intersection with Airport Road to the intersection with U.S. Highway 26; McClellan Expressway (East Bypass Highway 71) from the North Platte River to its intersection with U.S. Highway 26; Broadway Avenue from the North Platte River to its intersection with South Beltline Highway; Avenue I from the North Platte River to its intersection with South Beltline Highway; Highway 71 from the intersection with Highway 26 to the north extraterritorial boundary; and Highway L-79-G (West 20th Street extended) from the west extraterritorial boundary to the west corporate limits of the city.

“While researching it, it came about in 2006 in a very rudimentary form,” Glaubius told the council. “It was significantly revised in 2009 and then again in 2013 and again in 2016.”

City attorney Kent Hadenfeldt said the Gateway Green Overlay was an attempt to put more restrictions on the entry corridors into the city to make them greener by adding trees and shrubbery.

“This was before we had an extensive landscaping ordinance that he (Glaubius) is now trying to incorporate all into one, rather than two,” Hadenfeldt said.

Subject to the city council’s approval, the consolidation of the Gateway Green Overlay Zone into sections of the landscape ordinance will take effect after the mayor signs the ordinance following consideration at the April 4 city council meeting.

“The new ordinance will make interpretation of landscaping standards for landowners previously in the (Gateway Green Overlay) simpler,” Glaubius told the Star-Herald. “Presently the Landscaping Article and (Gateway Green Overlay) significantly overlap in requirements. These landowners have to bounce between two sections in order to find what their landscaping requirements are. The new ordinance consolidates the requirements into one place in the municipal code.”

Should the council adopt the changes to the ordinances, there will be no impact on existing landscaping in the community, Glaubius said.

“Existing landscaping would still need to be maintained to ensure plantings are healthy,” he said. “As can be found under the proposed 25-22-3, the updated landscaping article only applies to new building permits, excluding building permits for single-family dwellings and two-family dwellings.”

