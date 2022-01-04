Scottsbluff City Council meetings to be streamed live

SCOTTBLUFF - The City of Scottsbluff will be utilizing one of its new media platforms to live stream bi-weekly city council meetings. The meetings can be viewed live or watched at a later time on the city’s YouTube Channel. Meetings will be posted as a recording soon after the live meeting has been adjourned.

Discussions have been held over the past several months to once again provide live and recorded versions of city council meetings to the public. Scottsbluff High School sophomore Timothy Mendez regularly attends city council meetings and was aware of the deliberations. Mendez, who has a passion for city government and technology took it upon himself to devise a process and will be involved in the streaming and recording of the meetings. The livestream of meetings began on Monday, Jan. 3.

Utilizing YouTube allows the public the ability to tune in to city council meetings from the comfort of their home, office or even in the car. The city’s YouTube channel can be accessed by subscribing to the city’s YouTube channel or by clicking the YouTube icon on the city’s website at www.scottsbluff.org

Scottsbluff city council meetings are held on the first and third Monday of each month beginning promptly at 6 p.m. in Scottsbluff City Hall, 2525 Circle Drive.