Scottsbluff City Council race unseats one incumbent

Incumbents Jeanne McKerrigan and Nathan Green will be joined by challengers Matt Salomon, Betsy Vidlak, Eugene Batt and Chris Miller on the November ballot for three seats available on the Scottsbluff City Council.

Council member Selina Lerma finished seventh, just outside the top six to advance to the primary election, according to preliminary results released Tuesday.

In Scottsbluff, citizens vote for the five members of the city council, and the council members vote among themselves to appoint a mayor and vice mayor. Jeanne McKerrigan and Jordan Corwell currently fill those roles.

McKerrigan said she looks forward to the opportunity to campaign with the hope to represent the citizens of Scottsbluff again.

“I’ve enjoyed the last four years,” McKerrigan said. “It’s been a great opportunity and I’ve learned a lot. I’m hoping I’ll have the time to be out and get the word out that I’m wanting that opportunity to serve again.”

She said her experience serving on the council is one of the strengths she would bring if re-elected, not to mention her lifelong residency in the community. She said if re-elected, she will continue to do her best to support the growth of the community.

“The experience from the past four years — that’s the biggest strength,” she said. “I’ve had the opportunity to learn about things that are needed in the community and the projects that are going on, so I think that’s a big strength.

“I just try to do my best and make the best choices for the community and the citizens. I really don’t have an agenda. I just try to make the best decision at the time when something is put in front of me.”

Fellow incumbent Nathan Green did not return the Star-Herald’s request for comment.

Challenger Betsy Vidlak said she was humbled by the results.

“I’m very appreciative of everyone,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to meet new people and the people who have reached out to me and I’ve met with and learned from and are willing to share information with me, I think that’s what I will continue to look forward to.”

If elected to serve on the council, Vidlak said she would listen to the concerns of the citizens and consider how they feel when making decisions.

“I think they (constituents) want people who are doing research and they want people who are willing to step up and respond, to be a leader in the community.”

Also moving forward to the general election, candidate Matt Salomon said his focus will be to explore new ways to connect with voters leading up to the November election. As a lifelong Scottsbluff resident, Salomon said he has seen both the good and bad, citing ideas for how to overcome current shortcomings.

“There have been a few things the city has lost in the past couple of years in terms of shopping and changes that I think there are easy solutions we can do like promoting more businesses,” Salomon said.

He also cited addressing safety issues along Highway 26.

“It was a lot tougher experience than I thought it was going to be,” he said. “It was pretty competitive this year … It shows that a lot people really care about getting on the council and doing a good job.”

Candidate Chris Miller expressed her appreciation for the voters’ support.

“I will continue to campaign on honesty, integrity and being a leader to everyone in the city,” she said. “I will support all interests, not just my own.”

She said she looks forward to continuing in the upcoming election to advocate for the community’s needs to grow economically and socially.

Gene Batt said the results will mean he has to work harder than other candidates ahead of the election.

“I’ll be more active than I have, obviously, coming in at No. 5, I’m going to have to work a little harder than anybody else,” Batt said.

With a specialty in marketing, he said he wants to work to attract good paying jobs to the community as well as tap into senior citizens who are a resource for volunteerism.

He also wants the council to be vigilant in its efforts to find the next city manager.

“I think they (city manager) need to be vetted and we need to see a strong history of successful city management in their background,” he said. “We had virtually no background check on Mr. (Dustin) Rief.”

