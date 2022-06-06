Scottsbluff council approves plan to fill city manager post

Three and half months after the City of Scottsbluff council terminated former city manager Dustin Rief, the council discussed and considered action to generate interest and solicit applicants for the vacancy.

The Scottsbluff city council terminated Rief at its Feb. 22 meeting, citing a deficiency in his administrative qualification.

The City of Scottsbluff has seen turnover in its city manager position since the departure of longtime manager Rick Kuckkahn, who retired in 2016. Assistant City Manager Nathan Johnson was promoted, but left after accepting a similar position in Colorado in late 2019. Kuckkahn returned on an interim basis for the city and stayed on for a month after Rief’s hiring to ease the transition.

In the interim after Rief’s firing, Finance Director Liz Hilyard and Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer are performing the city manager duties until a permanent replacement is named.

Monday’s council meeting concluded with a discussion about the city manager position.

“I requested that this be placed on the agenda,” McKerrigan said. “Basically what we’re thinking — I discussed it with Kevin (Spencer) about having Cami (Kite, human resources director) put out a job request or a request for a city manager and place that out for 45 days.”

The council would not use the recruiting firm as they have done previously. The time frame would allow the council time to review applicants, without potentially losing quality candidates to other cities.

“If you put it out there too long, people can move on to a different position and we may lose that interest,” McKerrigan said.

Council member Angela Scanlan asked where the position will be advertised. McKerrigan said they use all social media platforms and plan to use the League of Municipalities.

Scanlan voiced approval of the plan, before motioning to move forward. The council approved the plan unanimously.

