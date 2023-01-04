 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff council awards bid to purchase truck for transportation department

City of Scottsbluff Council meeting from October 3rd, 2022. you can view a copy of the agenda from this meeting here: http://scottsbluffne.agenda.beehere.net/Meetings/IndexByYear/51?Year=2023

The Scottsbluff City Council convened for its first regular meeting of 2023, taking action to purchase equipment for the transportation department.

Public Works Director Mark Bohl went before the council to discuss Floyd’s Truck Center’s bid to purchase a new, 2024 Freightliner truck cab and chassis with a dump body, sanding unit and snow plow in the amount of $214,999. There would be no trade-in, despite the bid denoting a trade-in of a 1999 International dump truck and snow plow.

“Our recommendation would be that we award this to Floyd’s,” Bohl told the council. “The $15,000 for the trade-in, I would rather keep that truck. We’re not adding to or replacing, but we can find a home for this truck with the plow and sander, whether it goes to another community or we take that plow and sander off and pass it on to the park’s department.”

The department budgeted around $165,000 for the new equipment within the FY 2022-23 budget; however, inflation has increased the cost significantly. If the council awards the bid, the transportation department would receive the truck in 430 days. That would allow the department to roll the cost for the equipment into the next fiscal year budget and Bohl said they would hold off on a purchase in the 2024 budget to make up for the shortfall used to purchase the truck. The FY 2023-24 budget would include a $50,000 line item for the equipment.

The council moved to award the bid to Floyd’s Truck Center, Inc.

In other action, the council considered action on the second reading of two ordinances. The first considers a rezone of lots 2-9, block 1, Frank Properties from agricultural to C-2 neighborhood and retail commercial. The second ordinance seeks to revise 22-6-40 about municipal off-street parking lots.

News Editor

Lauren Brant is news editor at the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com. You can reach the Star-Herald newsroom directly by calling 308-632-9040.

