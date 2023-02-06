The Scottsbluff city council held a short meeting Monday where they entered an agreement to hire a campground host and manager of Riverside Park Campground, located at 1600 South Beltline Highway West. They also took action to approve a certificate of compliance with the state.

Public works director Mark Bohl went before the council to recommend the approval of Brian and Lori Lore to serve as campground host and manager. The agreement was made between the parties of the City of Scottsbluff and Brian and Lori Lore, according to council packet information. The city owns and operates Riverside Park Campground, a rental campground for the public and tourists. However, the city needs a campground host and manager to carry out the responsibilities at the property. As the manager, the Lores are responsible for the collection of rental campground registration forms with the name, address and zip code for future marketing purposes; completing daily cash receipts and delivering registration and rental proceeds to the supervisor weekly; enforce rules and regulations; care and upkeep of campground; daily service to restrooms and showers; customer service; and reporting of maintenance, damage or unwanted behavior.

The agreement is effective from May 1, 2023, until Oct. 1. The manager will be compensated $1,400 per month and will live at the campground.

The council approved the agreement unanimously.

Bohl also presented the council with information about a certificate of compliance for 2022 regarding maintenance agreement No. 22 with the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The certificate certifies that all roadway surface maintenance was accomplished. The state’s responsibility for surface maintenance within the city limits is 17.52 lane miles. That includes 13.60 miles along Highway 26, 1.26 mile on West Junction 71 and Highway 26 to the north of city limits and 3.02 miles to the west of city limits to the south limits. As part of the agreement, the state agrees to pay the city $2,100 per lane mile for the surface maintenance, which equates to $36,792.

“This is the compliance that we did those in ’22,” Bohl told the council. “We approved ’23 first and this is the compliance that we did do all of those things for ’22 and we’ll get our payment for $2,100.”

The council recently heard details about an agreement with the state for the 2023 duties the city will be reimbursed for, if completed.

The council approved the compliance certificate unanimously.