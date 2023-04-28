Once each year, the Scottsbluff City Council solicits nominations of city employees who have demonstrated service to the public that is above and beyond the call of duty.

Nominations are accepted from citizens, other employees and supervisors. The City Council selects an employee to receive the award for giving service that enhances the city’s image, promotes a positive interaction with citizens and best demonstrates a high commitment to public service over the previous year.

Values for evaluation:

Positive impact on citizens: The nominated employee serves the public in a positive way and assists citizens; puts citizens first.

Extra effort: The employee(s) goes above and beyond the call of duty to make a positive impact.

Contribution to city’s image, public relations: Makes a positive impression on the public and contributes to improved relations with citizens.

Promotes efficiency and effectiveness: Activity or service demonstrates organizational values of greater efficiency and/or effectiveness in use of resources.

Innovation/creative approach: Employee(s) shows a creative approach in solving issues or is innovative in tackling a situation.

Nomination forms for 2021 and 2022 are available at Scottsbluff City Hall, 2525 Circle Drive, or on the city’s website, scottsbluff.org. Nominations need to be based on the above criteria.

Nominations must be received at City Hall by May 5 at 4 p.m. or emailed to Kimberley Wright, kwright@scottsbluff. org. For more information, please call Wright at 630-6221.