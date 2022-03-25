Scottsbluff counselor Colleen Goodwin says 'Middle school is where my heart is'

Colleen Goodwin, a counselor at Bluffs Middle School (BMS), uses a saying from author Ross Greene, “Kids do well if they can.”

“I truly believe that they just need us to believe in them," she said.

Goodwin was a nontraditional student working in the banking industry when she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. Her first position was at BMS as a business educator, teaching a computer technology class while working on her master’s degree in counseling. It was a challenging place to begin her career in education due to the technology shift from typewriters to what would become large scale computer technology for each student. During her second semester of teaching, Goodwin taught Andrew Dick, current Scottsbluff Public Schools superintendent, who got to experience a classroom outfitted with computers. Dick was one of Goodwin's first computer tech students.

“I remember Mrs. Goodwin as one of those teachers that was very well liked and respected by her students,” Dick said. “At that time, computers were starting to have more of an impact on education and everyday life, so her class was very engaging and interesting to us as students.”

Rob Winters, superintendent at the time Goodwin was teaching, offered her an opportunity to fill a counseling position at Westmoor Elementary that could allow her to put her master’s degree to use. Goodwin was not planning to be endorsed for counseling at the elementary grade level but quickly discovered she could compensate for that by completing a working internship. After 11 years teaching, she found herself leaving BMS for Westmoor.

Goodwin said she may have loved her four years as an elementary counselor but “I love middle school kids. It’s where my heart is and I missed that age group.”

She realized an opportunity when the middle school restructured its counselor program by adding a third position to create grade level counseling. At the time, Dick was also the assistant principal at BMS when she filled the open counseling position.

“I enjoyed working alongside Colleen in her new role,” Dick said. “Similar to how I recalled her impact as a teacher, I witnessed in her work as a counselor. She developed great relationships with students and was a real advocate for kids.”

Goodwin explained that in her role as one of three BMS counselors, she starts with a group of students entering sixth grade and finishes with the same group as eighth graders prepared to enter high school.

“I love the developmental phases of adolescence,” Goodwin said. “It is so amazing to see how they develop into these amazing people and to watch them grow. Not only academic growth but the physical growth from when they come in as sixth graders. It’s fun to watch them develop into the young adults that they are just starting to become and will continue to become as they head into high school.”

As a counselor at the middle school level, Goodwin explained some of the challenges with the age group are not restricted to academics. Developmentally, there are also great physiological changes for students.

“There’s just so much going on in their bodies that they are just trying to understand who they are,” Goodwin said. “It’s a time when you have such an opportunity to help with that character development.”

While in her counselor position at BMS, Goodwin has also contributed in many other aspects. One of her highlights, among many, is being on the BMS Teammates board serving as a mentor. She has coached seventh grade volleyball and also girls track, filling in where ever opportunities arise and often in positions to encourage students to volunteer. Another key role she held was adviser to the BMS National Junior Honor Society (NJHS). Goodwin approached Dick, BMS principal at the time, and was given approval to initiate the program at the middle school level. With the help of a co-sponsor, sixth grade BMS teacher Stacy Celli, the NJHS program was successfully launched.

“It was super exciting to get that program (NJHS),” Goodwin said. “It was like, we’ve never had this here before so I started doing some research on how to start the chapter and presented it to Andrew who was principal at the time. He approved it and it was awesome.”

Goodwin said that for her, a key part of the NJHS program was to get students invested in volunteering in the community as well as raise money for donations in a fun, engaging way for middle school age students.

“I love that teaching kids how to be service-minded individuals was probably the most rewarding part of that program,” Goodwin said. “...Being a part of that organization and the community was rewarding.”

She has had many highlights and positive experiences in her 30 years in education but there was an especially difficult period two years ago. Goodwin recalls getting a text message on a Sunday night in March informing her that there would be no school the next day. Schools would remain closed due to COVID-19. She said it was especially hard to make personal connections via Zoom meetings and email for her.

“If I had to pinpoint one thing in my career that I would never want to go through again, it would be that,” Goodwin said. “I’m a relationship person and doing my job from afar was super hard. I need to see my kiddos, so I didn’t do so well and I’m thinking it had to have been very hard on our kids.”

After 30 years working in the field she loves, Goodwin will begin a new chapter in retirement after her final class of middle school students graduates in May. She intends to stay connected with them on their journey through high school.

Goodwin has grand plans for vacationing, which includes plans for riding her motorcycle, and having the time to read a good book. She will also take advantage of her free time by fulfilling her passion for volunteering. There are many avenues she plans to explore in the community that will allow her to continue building relationships with young people either through the education system or by becoming a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer.

“I always tell educators or people thinking about going into educating, if you love that (middle school) age group, you need to be there,” Goodwin said. “It’s been an amazing career and I think what’s really rewarding for anyone in education is just to see the kiddos that you work with do amazing things.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

