Leroy and Irma Hamburg gave a new meaning to the phrase, growing old together, as both will be 100 years old this year. The couple celebrated their birthday together Saturday, with Leroy officially having hit triple digits on July 13, and Irma turning 100 later this year.

After arriving at the party, it was noted if one wanted the chance to talk with the Hamburgs, it would be awhile because they had amassed so many friends over their many years.

The couple recently celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary as well, having celebrated the milestone on May 13 of this year.

Along with the celebration for the couple’s anniversary and birthdays, Leroy received a Quilt of Valor for his service in World War II.

“I was in the army, I was in tanks, M4A1," Leroy said. I was on a lot of ships as well running supplies back and forth,” Leroy said.

Throughout their lives, the Hamburgs had many different undertakings.

Judy Wilson, daughter of the couple, said, “They both worked very hard all of their lives. Mom was a great sewer all of my life. She crochet, knitted. Dad enjoyed working with his hands, and fishing and building things."

Irma was known for baking and cooking as well, with her grandkids enjoying her lemon meringue, butterballs and homemade rye bread.

These days, the Hamburgs enjoy spending time with their grandkids and friends.