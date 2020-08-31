Scottsbluff exploring sanitation options

The City of Scottsbluff is continuing down the path of figuring out what to do with it’s solid waste in the future.

Options are being explored to contract with a private company or to continue to work with Gering on a proposed new facility to handle the solid waste from both cities. The life expectancy of the existing Gering landfill is expected to only run into the next six years or so. By sending its own waste elsewhere, Scottsbluff could extend the life of that landfill.

On Monday, the Scottsbluff City Council went into executive session to discuss how Gering and Scottsbluff can spend out of a reserve account that currently sits at approximately $1.6 million. The council directed interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn to continue negotiating on that contract with Gering.

“It’s trying to decide how we spend this, I think there’s $1.6 million in this reserve account now,” Kuckkahn said. “The idea here is, and we probably should have done this years ago, is to decide who makes decisions about how that money is spent.

“The way the contract reads in the document we submitted to council tonight, and is in the agenda packet, what it says there is the city administrator in Gering and the city manager from Scottsbluff would confer with their respective bodies, their respective councils, to determine how we can spend the money.”

Until that determination is made, the Scottsbluff council opted to table a proposed contract with Waste Management to provide solid waste services to the city.

