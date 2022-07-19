Scottsbluff family seeing dream come true with Habitat for Humanity home

For the past few years, Nellie De Los Santos has been searching for a home for her and her sons, Izise, 10, and Arnaldo, 5.

“I've applied to get a home loan prior but the market wasn’t good. (With the houses on the market) in my price range, it just wasn't feasible for us to get in without having (to make extensive) repairs,” De Los Santos said.

De Los Santos’ search is over after being selected for this year’s Habitat for Humanity project.

“We are currently living with my parents, so it's going to be nice to be on our own,” she said. “We've been with them for the last few years, so we're ready for our own personal space and place to grow.”

De Los Santos said having a hand in building the house makes it a little more personal.

“It is making a lot of memories for us, especially with the build. We get to help and see how our house was actually built. Every time they do something new, we come out here and we take photos. We learn a little bit more about (the process of building a house),” she said.

After being selected for this year’s Habitat for Humanity project, De Los Santos said she was shown plans for the house and was able to pick a few options.

“They do give you a lot of the options of different things that you would like in the home. (A kitchen) island was one option that they do give, plus the paint and the siding color are some of the things that they let you be a part of because it's your own home in the end,” she said.

The De Los Santos home is the 21st home built by Habitat for Humanity. The project is slated for completion in late fall, Kevin Mooney, head of fundraising for Habitat for Humanity, said.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization. Its sole purpose is to provide affordable housing, Tom Holyoke, the chair of the Habitat for Humanity board of governors, said.

“This is our 21st home, so you've got 21 families in this community who would not have a home if not for the volunteers and public support that we get from the community,” he said. “Habitat is not a giveaway program. It's a partnership. We partner with a family to build that family a home. They contribute sweat equity. When the home is done, they buy the home … interest-free for a 20- or 25-year loan.”

It takes a lot of help from the community to make the homes possible, Holyoke said.

‘We depend on volunteers,” he said. “We depend on community support and it's the contributions that we get from (businesses like) Floyd's Truck Center and Platte Valley Bank that take this home from a dream, to a possibility, to reality.”

This is the first year Floyd’s Truck Center has given a major donation for the project, Mooney said.

“Platte Valley Companies has been wonderful (to the program) … for a second year in a row, (Platte Valley Companies) will also provide major money to help us with the house,” Mooney said. “We also have some other anonymous donors as well. Even a gentleman as far away as Utah, who has provided money for this house. So we appreciate all those folks as well.”

Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers and volunteer groups to help. No construction experience is necessary. For volunteer opportunities, call 308-633-2368 or email sbch4h@gmail.com.