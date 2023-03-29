Scotts Bluff County has already shown some potential for hosting and landing sports tourism-related events like gravel races and marathons. This week, a group of consultants is in Scottsbluff and Gering to evaluate the potential of the community to attract more opportunities to the area.

On Wednesday morning, Jon Schmieder, founder and CEO of Huddle Up Group, and Dean Polk, director, met with sports stakeholders — local parks directors, athletic directors and others — to explain the work that the consultant team is doing here to evaluate the community. On Tuesday, the team met with other community stakeholders, such as county commissioners, city council members and mayors, Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy told the Star-Herald.

Before their visit, Schmieder explained, Huddle Up Group reached out to community stakeholders identified by local tourism officials to do a survey in which they asked questions about facilities, events hosted and other questions. They also did individual interviews with select persons, all in an effort to get a picture of the sports tourism related events and opportunities hosted in the area.

"We're going to take the time to visit all your facilities," Schmieder said, outlining that among the things that will be looked at include covered benches, lighting and other amenities. "Our index asks about venues, but it doesn't ask about quality."

Other parts of the evaluation include looking at hotel and restaurant availability, travel accessibility and other factors.

From those surveys and interviews, the consultant group puts together a “scorecard,” a system devised by them to rank the potential for sports tourism offerings in the area. This week, as part of a six-step process, they will further evaluate the area, allowing them to get an in-person idea of the facilities in the area and its opportunities.

"It allows us to numerically score you, today, where you are versus where you're going to go when we start making these improvements that are recommendations and start putting those in play," Schmieder said.

The scorecard allows a comparison to other similar markets. Huddle Up has worked with North Platte, as an example of a similar community, and Schmieder cited other comparison markets as Casper and Gillette, Wyoming; Kearney; and Hutchinson, Kansas.

In the pre-visit scorecard, Scottsbluff-Gering ranked at 32.45 on a scale of 100. Schmieder said the national average is 41.64, so the area fared quite well.

After evaluating the community, Huddle Up staff will compile a playbook, which will include recommendations to help the community attract events and could be used as a guide for developing offerings and more.

"We want a living, breathing document. A playbook says, 'This is the plan. We're going to call this the best for our destination,’” Schmieder said.

He discussed some recommendations that have been implemented at other communities, including a local sports council that supports members as they pursue opportunities in their communities. Other recommendations have included pursuing certain sporting events, such as cheerleading or other female-oriented sports, based on data that those sports have patrons who spend more tourism dollars.

The strategic planning process began in January 2022, Leisy said, when Scotts Bluff County joined the Nebraska sports coalition, Sports Nebraska. Through Sports Nebraska, she said, county tourism officials were introduced to Huddle Up and Scotts Bluff County agreed to fund the strategic planning process. Scotts Bluff County and the Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau are partnering in the planning process.

“We have to have a plan moving forward,” Leisy said, explaining that the community wants to build on the “God-given” offerings such as the Scotts Bluff National Monument and other outdoor offerings. “We have to know if there is a market.”

The Huddle Up Group is expected to return to the community within the next couple of months to present its “playbook" findings.