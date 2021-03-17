Scottsbluff-Gering Lions Club, second oldest chapter in the state, celebrating 100 years

It may have seemed like any other weekly meeting, but Wednesday, March 17, was a significant day for the Scottsbluff-Gering Lions Club. Exactly 100 years ago to the day, the club was formed, making it the second oldest existing club in the state of Nebraska. Only the Kimball club has existed longer.
To celebrate the club's incredible longevity, the local chapter had District L Governor John Rundel come speak at their meeting.
Rundel congratulated the chapter on the dedication to the community over the past 100 years and said he liked seeing younger members starting to join to keep their work going as well.
“I just want to thank you for all your work the club’s done over that period of time,” he said during his speech to the group. “Our organization is still growing. … So it’s really nice to see younger people involved.”
Rundel also handed out two awards for years of service to two Scottsbluff-Gering Lions members. Lion Tory Schwartz was awarded for giving 15 years of service to the chapter, and Lion Dana Weber, one of the longest serving members, was awarded for 35 years of service.
Weber, who also served as the district governor for the 2019-2020 term, said he is proud to be a part of an organization dedicated to service. While Lions International has five main global initiatives of combatting and increassing awareness of diabetes, childhood cancer, hunger, environment and vision, Weber said that each chapter can focus on the specific needs of their community. For Scottsbluff-Gering, they mainly focus on helping with vision needs.
“Our typical assistance is for somebody to go get an exam and glasses,” Weber said.
The eyeglasses funding is not the only vision assistance they provide. Lions secretary Rebecca Tompkins said they have also given some financial assistance to individuals in need of major eye surgeries or procedures, including recently helping two individuals with cataracts surgeries and someone with a surgery for keratoconus, a rare genetic disease in which the cornea hardens and impairs vision.
Weber said the local chapter does various fundraising to come up with the money for these situations and often will have the district and state Lions match their funding for specific projects, which allows them to provide this kind of financial assistance when it is needed.
While COVID-19 has made it a little difficult for the Lions Club to be as active as usual, they have begun to pick up the pace lately. Next week, they will be volunteering at Gering Public Schools with their mobile vision screening, a service they typically provide to area schools every year.
“The Nebraska Lions Foundation charges a fee to cover their costs, so our club pays the fee, and then we donate that service to the school,” Weber said. “We don’t charge the schools anything. It’s free to them.”
Weber said the Lions Club is a great way to serve and be involved in the community, and he encourages people to join.
“The Lions Club International motto is ‘We serve.’ That’s basically it. And a lot of people get satisfaction out of being able to help serve and to help somebody else,” Weber said. “I mean, we have interesting programs and all that sort of thing, but doing our service activities is really what it’s all about.”
This year, the Scottsbluff-Gering chapter will be hosting the state convention for the first time since the 1990s, as far as Weber remembers. The convention will take place May 21-23.
The Lions Club holds weekly meetings on Wednesdays at noon at the Scottsbluff Country Club. All are welcome to attend. For more information on how to get involved in the Lions Club or to become a member, contact Weber at djwcpa@allophone.com or Tompkins at RTompkins@fsbcentral.com