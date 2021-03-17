Scottsbluff-Gering Lions Club, second oldest chapter in the state, celebrating 100 years

It may have seemed like any other weekly meeting, but Wednesday, March 17, was a significant day for the Scottsbluff-Gering Lions Club. Exactly 100 years ago to the day, the club was formed, making it the second oldest existing club in the state of Nebraska. Only the Kimball club has existed longer.

To celebrate the club's incredible longevity, the local chapter had District L Governor John Rundel come speak at their meeting.

Rundel congratulated the chapter on the dedication to the community over the past 100 years and said he liked seeing younger members starting to join to keep their work going as well.

“I just want to thank you for all your work the club’s done over that period of time,” he said during his speech to the group. “Our organization is still growing. … So it’s really nice to see younger people involved.”

Rundel also handed out two awards for years of service to two Scottsbluff-Gering Lions members. Lion Tory Schwartz was awarded for giving 15 years of service to the chapter, and Lion Dana Weber, one of the longest serving members, was awarded for 35 years of service.