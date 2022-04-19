Scottsbluff, Gering students show appreciation for community partners with appreciation breakfasts

Local business representatives had the opportunity to experience the best of local high school youth Tuesday morning during appreciation breakfasts at both Scottsbluff and Gering high schools.

At Scottsbluff, students in the district’s respective career academies showed off their skills in cooking, floral arrangements and video editing as a part of a Career and Technical Education Breakfast hosted by the Scottsbluff Schools Foundation. Culinary students in ProStart cooked up the breakfast served to the guests, FFA students arranged the table centerpieces and students in the communication arts and technology department edited and presented a video highlighting all the academies.

The breakfast showed off all the career-building opportunities offered at Scottsbluff High School and allowed school officials to thank business partners for hosting student interns. Business partners, educators and students who spoke all came to the conclusion that the practical, hands-on learning outside the classroom has proved just as important as what is learned within the walls of the school building.

“My very first … principal told me one time when I first start teaching, he said, ‘A lot of good education occurs outside the four walls of a classroom,’” Derek Deaver, SHS internship program coordinator, said, “and we’ve learned that with the internship program.”

Justin Sharp, a student in the health career academy, said that was one of his takeaways from his internship with school nurses in the district.

“I shadowed nurses at the middle school, at multiple elementary schools and I even helped here at the high school with health screenings at the beginning of the year,” he said. “Through this program, I got to see what nursing looked like in the school setting, which I had no experience with beforehand.”

Being able to participate in classes, organizations and internships centered on specific career goals helps students figure out where they want to go in life more quickly. That’s what Dr. Jerry Upp, a local veterinarian, said he loves about the career academy approach that Scottsbluff High School has taken toward its education programming.

“The thing I just love about the Career Academy is it gives these kids a chance to see in the real world … not in a book, but seeing what actually goes on,” he said. “In our field, it’s a lot more than loving puppies and kittens.”

Upp has hosted multiple interns from Scottsbluff High School over the past few years, and he said it’s been a great experience for the students to get an idea of what that career would be like before they invest too much in it.

“The average indebtedness with a veterinary degree right now is about $150,000, and so that’s an awful lot of money to get invested in something that you decide that maybe don’t want to do or can’t do,” he said. “And so, I think it gives these kids at least an introduction to any of the fields that we’re talking about — if that’s really what they want to do, and if it’s not, it’s a plus that they can aim their directions elsewhere before they get a lot invested in it.”

At Gering, students feel the same way. Through Gering’s work-based learning program, high school students have gotten the opportunity to test out different careers and industries to help them figure out their next steps. Oftentimes, it solidified their career goals.

“I really like the fact that you get to build bonds with students and help them navigate through their learning experience,” Gering senior Autumn Elsen said during the work-based learning appreciation breakfast, which was also held Tuesday morning. “Being in the school has confirmed that being an elementary teacher is what I really want to do.”

Carter Flowers had a similar experience in that his placement with Floyd’s Truck Center helped him decide the route he wants to take.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do HVAC or diesel tech and when I got into Floyd’s it helped me realize that this is where I want to be,” he said. “I like working with my hands.”

At Gering’s breakfast, each business partner was recognized for their contribution to the students’ practical education by receiving a certificate from their student interns.

“This partnership allows students the opportunity to gain real-world experiences and connections alongside classroom learning in our school,” GPS community engagement director Jennifer Sibal said in her letter inviting partners to the celebration. “The staff and students at Gering High School recognize that these opportunities would not be possible without the support of businesses and organizations like yours committed to helping develop the next generation of our community’s workforce.”

