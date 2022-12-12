Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown declare snow emergencies

Due to the predicted weather conditions – heavy snow and high winds, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency that began at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Due to predicted high winds through Thursday, the snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

People living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, the public is urged to plan ahead so that snowplows can clean these routes safely.

CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF

South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland

Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26

Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street

Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27th Street

5th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street

21st Avenue from 7th Street to Highway 26

27th Street from west city limits to 21st Avenue

20th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21st Avenue

East Overland from Broadway to 21st Avenue

West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway

Highway 26 from 21st Avenue to Avenue I

CITY OF GERING

10th Street from J Street to U Street

10th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the river bridge

M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to Highway 71 bypass

Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street

Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road

U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street

U Street from 7th Street east to city limits

S Street from 10th Street to 7th Street

7th Street from M Street to Country Club Road

Country Club Road from 10th Street to 7th Street

Lockwood Road from Highway 71 to M Street

21st Avenue from M Street to the North Platte River Bridge

*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10th Street from K Street to S Street

M Street from 9th Street to 14th Street

CITY OF TERRYTOWN

Terry Boulevard from 10th Street to Stable Club Road

Stable Club Road from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street