Scottsbluff golf pro Robert Thomason honored for teaching children the sport

“The junior golfer has always been looked at as the foundation of continuing the golf industry,” Thomason said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said he enjoys working with the young golfers, and the award is “just icing on the cake.”

The Service to Youth Award is far from the only one the club hands out. Other examples are leadership awards for the middle school Builders Club and high school Key Club.

“Our club is pretty much focused on giving kids confidence, and security, and leadership-quality roles to better themselves in the world,” current president Alexandra Mason said.

Besides their weekly Thursday meetings, the club hosts a variety of other events and initiatives. These include a Crabby Tax fundraiser, which includes an all-you-can-eat crab festival around the end of tax season. The club also hosts a tree lot, selling Christmas trees during the holiday season. Funds go to different projects such as scholarships for prospective college students.

The Scottsbluff club has 37 members. Around 20 of them were on hand for the Service to Youth Award presentation.