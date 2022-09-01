Scottsbluff grads support NASA as Artemis I launch set for Saturday

Two Scottsbluff senior high school alumni are working with NASA to support the upcoming Artemis I mission, set for a second launch on Saturday. Kathryn Henkel and Karen Berry, known during high school as the Henkel twins, are working alongside several scientists and engineers to support the voyage to the moon.

The Artemis I rocket has been dubbed the "mega moon rocket" and was initially slated to embark on its maiden voyage to the moon on Monday, Aug. 29. However, as engineers went through the process of testing the engines and technology, they were unable to cool one of the rocket’s four core stage RS-25 engines down within the range of safe temperature ahead of the launch. Poor weather conditions also played a factor in NASA’s decision to cancel the launch two minutes into the spacecraft’s two-hour launch window.

The 32-story rocket mounted atop a launch pad is set for a second launch attempt on Saturday, Sept. 3. NASA says it will stage for blastoff at 2:17 p.m. EDT, which is just after noon MT. There is a two-hour launch window for the test flight as the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

If the test vehicle flight is successful, the Artemis odyssey is poised to plant the first woman and the first person of color on the moon, constructing a lunar base camp and a spaceship in lunar orbit, connecting an off-world internet and working toward a future where humans can live on Mars.

“I’m hoping some of the things I’m working on right now, which is technologies for the lunar surface and Mars surface and staying in space for long periods of time, I’m hoping some of my stuff will get to fly and we’ll get to see it out there,” Kathryn said.

Kathryn has worked with two teams of NASA members on the launch vehicle. The last time NASA sent a rocket into space was the Atlantis mission on July 8, 2011.

“It had been a while since we had the shuttle launch, so I spent most of my time training new people to look at data for this launch,” Kathryn said. “I always describe it as the launch vehicle has a language. It’s pressures and temperatures and valve positions that open and close. How you interpret that data and how the rocket speaks to you through that data, you have to look at the data and make sure everything looks really good.”

NASA personnel have Launch Commit Criteria (LCCs) that they measure the data within the boundaries set that must be met prior to launch. They received data from Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. They also receive data from the Cape and look at engine data and main propulsion systems (MPS) data, which is everything above the engine like the fluids from the tank to the engine inlet.

“One of my jobs was making sure, getting the servers and everything and making sure all of my guys could get the data,” Kathryn said. “Even to this day, that server is used across the agency nationwide to get this launch vehicle data.”

Karen, a Jacobs Engineering Group technical service person contracted by NASA, said that data is being analyzed currently to review what happened with the last launch and hopefully not repeat that on Saturday. Karen serves as a sitting console, where she sits in front of the workstations monitoring the systems of the International Space Station. She sees real-time data of the power and thermal systems as Artemis prepares to launch.

“I got to see all of that go down inside,” Karen explained. “There’s a whole process for when you should cool down the engines and when fuel the fluid should start being pumped into it. That’s what they’re redoing right now. They are determining what is a better time to load the engines and chill down the engines and they’re going to use this new process for the next launch.”

Karen said the engine did not fail during Monday’s launch procedures; it just was not cooling down at the rate they planned.

As a logistics person, Karen writes a logistics support plan for the vehicle, which looks at the maintenance requirements for launch condition and the need for storage as parts are integrated. She recently transitioned over to the engine team, doing logistics for the engine. For the ground support equipment, Karen said if they bring in a welder, she reviews that item to determine if it needs electronics, can it be hacked into, a safety and software assessment and does it meet the vehicle’s criteria. She also handles the shipping and transportation of equipment to the launch site behind the scenes.

“I have to make sure when you plug in two connectors that it doesn’t spark,” Karen said. “There’s a special connector on that because there’s always vapor in the air around the vehicle, so we don’t want anything to ignite.”

If there is a failure, Karen is responsible for getting the needed materials and equipment to the site for the repair.

The engines will drop off while traveling through the atmosphere, falling into the ocean. The engines will not be reused following launch. Some of the shuttle engines are being used for this launch, although they have updated technology added to the engines.

“It just gets into your whole body,” Kathryn told the Star-Herald of the noise coming from the engine. “If you think about a launch, it’s four engines and the solid rocket boosters.”

As the sisters continue their work to support the upcoming Artemis I moon launch, hearing the support and admiration from friends is rewarding. They also hope their story inspires businesses and students to advance technology for use locally and even for space.

“I’m very glad if they’re proud of what we’re doing,” Karen said. “It’s nice to maybe motivate people to reach higher than they thought they could.”

Kathryn added, “I do think a lot of people do amazing things that are from Scottsbluff, maybe not as visible as a launch vehicle is at times. I would really love businesses in Scottsbluff and maybe students to develop new inventions or technology for space or other applications.”

As the public watches the live launch of Artemis Saturday, Karen hopes they realize there are numerous behind-the-scenes people who had a hand in the expedition.

“It’s kind of like the credits at the end of a movie. I wish we could do that for the launch. There are thousands of us working on this launch and I would love to have that credit scroll screen run up.

"We want to see everybody doing this and inventing new technologies and making things cheaper. It’s not a competition. It’s a collaboration.”

Despite the cancellation on Monday, Kathryn said failure and success are moments in time. What matters is what a person does after that.

While the work of building a rocket for space is complicated and includes many variables, the sisters are hopeful to see Artemis I launch this weekend.

“I hope to see this baby fly,” Karen said.

Kathryn added, “Go, baby, go.”