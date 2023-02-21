These girls can make 70 high kicks in two minutes look like a walk in the park. That hard work during early morning practices led the Scottsbluff High School Drill Team to another state championship.

The SHS Drill Team has a legacy of success at the Nebraska State Dance Championships. That legacy of performance came with pressure that only pushed the 17 girls to perform their best. The state championships have been held 16 years. This year, the Bearcats garnered their 15th state championship in the high kick class B division. They finished second to Beatrice in 2021.

Teams from across the state competed at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island, Feb. 16-18, in the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. The event is open to all interested schools and does not require them to qualify to compete.

Scottsbluff High School drill team director Angie Hinze said she was proud of the team’s hard work and the continued support of choreographer Tiffany Tabor Mackrill. Mackrill has choreographed the drill team’s routine every year and as a former Rockette, she brings that skillset and energy to the routine.

“I was looking for a piece of music that was high energy with a jazzy feel,” Mackrill told the Star-Herald. “I have always loved that song, so I went with my gut. I really liked the vibe of the song it was different from what I have done in the past.”

During the two-minute performance, the girls dance to Jessie J’s “Burnin’ Up.” They began rehearsing the choreography in January and aside from the 70 high kicks, the jam-packed routine requires some the drill team members to leap and do turns.

Senior Sarah Arellano said this year’s routine required endurance and the daily practices were worth it.

“This year we had to do 70 kicks in two minutes, so obviously that’s always a big challenge and endurance for us to overcome,” Arellano said. “The whole experience of it all is very crazy. We do practice every day and we do run the routine every day. It did help that we had practice every Saturday morning at 7 a.m. and we had practice at 6:30 a.m. on the weekdays.”

This year’s team also features underclassmen.

“We added the ability for sophomores to be on the team and we have some really strong dancers throughout all of the grades, but they (sophomores) added a lot of technical difficulty to our dance with leaps and turns,” junior Brooke Margheim said.

The number also features an optical illusion because of the uniforms.

“The two-toned unitard played a big role in the visual effect of the number and I used the costume to highlight and inspire certain parts of the choreography,” Mackrill said.

The team arrived Thursday, Feb. 16, with the schedule delayed due to the weather. The Bearcats began to stretch and to warm up at 2:40 p.m. and then performed at 3:20 p.m.

“I was nervous as always,” Margheim said. “It’s one thing to be ready to win, but with a state title to defend each and every year, it’s quite a bit of pressure because you don’t want to be the one to let your team down. We pulled it off and that was probably our best performance at state that we’ve done so far.”

However, they would wait four hours for the final results to be announced.

“It’s a high intensity kick routine with a really cool visual with our costumes,” Hinze said. “The costume is black on the front and red on the back. So, Tiffany was able to do some really cool choreography incorporating the costume and also lots of kicks.”

Hinze stayed with the team throughout the stretch and warm up process before manning the music station.

“It’s always fun to watch them step it up a level at a competition because they know they’re being judged,” Hinze said. “So, it was cleaner than it usually was, the kicks were higher, and they were super sharp.”

Teams sat in the arena during the awards presentation, with the Bearcats’ biggest competition – Beatrice – still in the running. Once Beatrice was named runner up, the air became tense as the Bearcats heard they were named champions with a score of 87.28.

2023 Nebraska State Dance Championship High Kick Class B division Team Name EXE CHOR COM/PRO TOTAL Scottsbluff 35.45 34.20 17.63 87.28 Beatrice 34.65 33.65 17.23 85.53 Lincoln Northwest 31.75 32.85 15.88 80.48 Lexington 28.60 30.70 14.70 74.00 Sidney 28.35 30.30 14.75 73.40

“We were jumping and yelling,” Margheim said. “The chairs behind us were moving and it was really awesome. At that moment when they announce the first runner up, you’re either in first place or you’re in last, so we were all very happy when they announced us.”

Elizabeth Fuss, a senior drill team member, said aside from winning the state championship, “it brought us closer together than we were before. I love the fact that we all get along and we all know each other on a personal level.”

Mackrill added, “This team is chalked full of talent and Angie and I could not be prouder of their success.”

The drill team will perform the routine again during the National Dance Association national’s competition in Orlando, Florida, on March 3. Preliminary competition begins Friday, ahead of finals Saturday and Sunday. The drill team will compete in the large varsity kick division. The team qualified for nationals last June at the NDA summer dance camp.

“We have a two-minute high kick routine that we competed with last Thursday and will compete with that again next week,” Hinze said. “There will be several fantastic teams, but it will be fun to be there to watch other teams.”

While the competition is intense, Hinze said competing at nationals is a cherry on top when they get to go perform.

Fuss said she looks forward to performing with her teammates one final time and bond during the trip. She added that her involvement in drill team has made her not only a better performer, but also a better person. Her time as a Bearcat drill team member is nearly its end, but Fuss hopes the legacy of excellence and comradery inspire underclassmen to join.

“Come with a positive attitude, make new friends, don’t be afraid to open up,” she said. “It’s taught me time management, how to be myself and how to believe in myself and others.”